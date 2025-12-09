Jeb Kratzig Explains the Mindset Shift That Changes Teams

In high-performing teams, mindsets actively shape how people engage, collaborate, and respond to challenges. Whether tackling a new project or handling unexpected setbacks, the way a team thinks determines how it adapts, learns, and grows. A culture rooted in learning rather than perfection allows people to take risks, share feedback, and stay resilient even under pressure.

As noted by Jeb Kratzig, leadership plays a vital role in shaping this and setting the tone. Gradually, teams that embrace a growth mindset tend to become more innovative, connected, and equipped to thrive through change. Recognizing when a shift is needed, supporting that transition, and reinforcing it through shared values can lead to lasting improvement—not just in results, but in how people feel about their work and each other.

Why Team Mindset Shapes Performance

The way a team thinks influences how it works together. When the mindset is focused on learning and progress, members tend to communicate more openly and support each other’s growth. In contrast, a fixed mindset can create hesitation, limit creativity, and reduce the willingness to take risks.

Teams with a growth-oriented approach often show more flexibility when challenges arise. A product team facing a sudden deadline shift might choose to collaborate more closely, adjust its plan, and focus on solving problems instead of assigning blame. In teams where learning is valued, people are more likely to view input as an opportunity rather than a threat, which leads to stronger performances.

Recognizing When a Shift Is Needed

Some teams struggle without realizing their philosophy is holding them back. Signs often show up as hesitancy to speak up, reluctance to share ideas, or defensiveness when receiving feedback. These patterns quietly erode trust and make collaboration harder.

When a group avoids taking ownership or consistently points fingers during setbacks, it’s often a clue that the climate discourages learning from failure. A marketing team that repeatedly misses goals yet blames external factors may be stuck in a loop, unable to grow because it resists honest reflection. Over time, this cycle can lead to burnout and disengagement.

Even high-performing teams can hit a plateau if they operate in a backdorp that prioritizes perfection over progress. When mistakes are hidden and risks avoided, innovation slows, and team energy fades. Without change, even the most capable groups can lose their edge and become reactive rather than proactive.

What a Growth-Oriented Team Looks Like

Teams with a growth mindset tend to ask more questions, experiment with new approaches, and view setbacks as part of the process. They’re more likely to celebrate small wins and use challenges to spark conversation rather than conflict. One engineering group, after a failed product test, gathered to identify lessons learned and used them to improve the next design cycle—building confidence rather than frustration.

What sets these teams apart is their commitment to learning together. Whether onboarding a new member or navigating a tough project, they stay curious and solution-focused. Instead of fearing judgment, members trust that their efforts matter—even when outcomes aren’t perfect. That sense of safety becomes a foundation for resilience and long-term success.

How Leadership Influences Team Thinking

The tone of a team often mirrors its leadership. When leaders display openness, admit mistakes, and genuinely seek input, it signals that growth is more important than perfection. This encourages others to take similar risks without fear of being judged. It shows that everyone, regardless of role, is still learning.

A manager who consistently asks questions rather than giving quick solutions can help shift the team’s mindset from dependence to ownership. In one tech department, a leader began weekly check-ins focused on what the team was learning, not just what they delivered. Over time, participation improved, and ideas flowed more freely.

When leaders prioritize people, they speak more openly and challenge ideas constructively. It becomes easier to innovate when team members believe their contributions have value and won’t be dismissed. That feeling of safety can often be the difference between stagnation and breakthrough ideas.

Steps to Support a Mindset Shift

Real change doesn’t happen overnight—it develops through consistent action. When teams regularly pause to reflect on wins and missteps, they create space for learning to become part of the routine. A design team that ends each sprint with a short debrief, asking what worked and what didn’t, often starts to see clearer patterns and better outcomes. These pauses also give people time to reset and realign.

Encouraging shared accountability builds stronger connections. When effort is recognized, not just the end results, people tend to stay engaged even when things get tough. That sense of progress keeps momentum going.