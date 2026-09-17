Jean Chalopin on Raising Twins of Destiny — and the Real-Life Story Behind the Series

Jean Chalopin invented the trench-coated detective, the seekers of golden cities and the hero adrift in the 31st century. One of his worlds came from somewhere much closer to home. He wrote The Twins of Destiny while his wife was pregnant, and in a real sense he was raising the show and preparing for his child at the same time. The series grew, quite literally, out of a question no expecting parent can answer in advance: who is this person about to arrive?

The question behind the story

Chalopin had long wanted to write a novel, a big saga, something with sweep. He never wrote the novel. What he wrote instead, in a burst of daily inspiration, was the story of two children.

The spark was personal. His wife, Ethel, is of Chinese heritage, and as the pregnancy progressed, Chalopin found himself turning over the unknowns the way a writer turns over a premise.

“My wife was pregnant with my son. At that time, I didn’t know if it would be a son or a daughter,” he recalls. “I didn’t know if the child would look Caucasian, or Asian, or somewhere in between.” Rather than let the uncertainty unsettle him, he did what he had always done with an open question. He built a world around it.

The not-knowing became the engine of the fiction. If he couldn’t predict which child would arrive, he would imagine both at once: a boy and a girl, one Asian in appearance and one European, born in the same instant and bound together by fate. The private suspense of impending fatherhood turned into a saga.

Two children, one moon

From that seed grew a sweeping period adventure. In the story, two children are born under the moon in China in the closing years of the Qing dynasty, a boy named Jules and a girl named Julie, their arrival fulfilling an old prophecy that two children of the moon, born together beneath its light, would bring an era to its end. Spirited away to France as infants to escape a vengeful empress, they grow up and set out on a quest across half the world, gifted with powers from the Moon Goddess and charged with restoring what was lost.

It was exactly the kind of story Chalopin had always wanted the room to tell: a legend with scope, mythic stakes, and characters who could grow across dozens of episodes rather than resetting every week. He wrote 26 episodes of it, he recalls, and he brought the same imaginative energy to the saga that he’d brought to his best-known creations. Writing it, he says, was a joy he returned to every day.

The freedom to write something with “long legs”

Twins of Destiny was possible only because Chalopin had, by then, learned how to make the shows he actually wanted to make. American broadcasters of the era, he explains, had little appetite for continuing stories. They wanted episodes that stood entirely on their own, with nothing carried from one week to the next. A tale of twins on a years-long quest was a story rather than a set of interchangeable installments, and it wasn’t an easy fit for that model.

“I wanted to have the chance to develop something that has long legs,” he says: a narrative with the space to build plot and let characters change over time. That ambition is why so much of the work he treasures was made outside the usual system, financed and distributed on his own terms so that the story, not a network’s caution, set the length.

He had proven the appetite for it before, with the sprawling French-Japanese epic The Mysterious Cities of Gold. Twins of Destiny let him do it again, this time with a story he had made up entirely himself. No toy line, no book, no film to adapt. It came from nowhere but his own imagination and the particular anticipation of the months in which he wrote it, in France, where he returned to the pages each day.

A moral spine, quietly built in

For all its adventure, the series carries the same ethical undertow that runs through Chalopin’s catalogue. He has always believed that programs made for children should do more than fill time, and he points to Twins of Destiny as one of the clearest examples of the principle in action.

The show’s values, he notes, are deliberately strong, woven into the twins’ trials, their loyalty to each other, and the choices the quest forces on them. The lessons are never lectured. They’re simply the shape of the story. A child watching for the magic and the peril absorbs the rest without noticing, which is exactly how Chalopin thinks it should work.

A cult hit far from home

Audiences responded, sometimes in places the show’s French creator never expected. Twins of Destiny found viewers on TF1 in France, but its most passionate reception came on the other side of the world. In Australia, where the English-dubbed version began airing on the ABC in December 1994, it gathered a devoted following that has outlasted the broadcast by decades.

Chalopin still seems slightly delighted, and slightly mystified, by that geography. A story he wrote in France, drawn from a Chinese legend and his own family’s heritage, became a formative memory for a generation of Australian children. It’s the kind of unpredictable afterlife his best work tends to have, and the kind he has learned not to try to explain.

The one closest to home

Chalopin has created characters far more famous than Jules and Julie. He speaks about this one differently, though. Not in terms of reach or commercial success, but in terms of when it was written: a season of his life he can still feel, a soon-to-be father imagining every version of the child on the way and turning that tender uncertainty into an adventure for millions of other people’s children to grow up on.

The series he was raising and the family he was building arrived together. Of all the stories in his head, that’s the one that never had to leave home to find him.