Jay-Z Selects Himself to Headline 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium

Jay-Z will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation confirmed the booking during Monday Night Football on October 26, ending months of speculation about who would follow Bad Bunny’s 2026 performance.

The announcement marks the first time the 25-time Grammy winner will perform on the Super Bowl stage. In a statement, he said, “From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey. Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell noted that when the league first partnered with Roc Nation in 2019, he had one request: that Jay-Z eventually take the stage himself “whenever the moment felt right to him.”

Roc Nation has executive-produced the halftime show since 2020 under a partnership renewed through 2029. Previous headliners selected during that period include Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg with an all-star West Coast lineup in 2022, Rihanna in 2023, Usher in 2024, Kendrick Lamar in 2025, and Bad Bunny in 2026. The 2027 show will be directed by Hamish Hamilton, who previously directed Beyoncé’s 2013 Super Bowl performance and other major productions.

The timing aligns with Jay-Z’s recent activity. He wrapped the “Jay-Z 30” tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt with two concerts at the same SoFi Stadium on October 23 and 24. The shows featured guest appearances by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and others, giving fans a preview of the scale possible for a Super Bowl set.

Speculation about the performer had included names such as Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Harry Styles. The final choice of Jay-Z himself has drawn both praise for his catalog and cultural impact and questions about whether a performer who has shaped the show from behind the scenes for years should also headline it. Fans and industry observers have already begun discussing possible guests, set lists spanning three decades, and how the performance might nod to New York hip-hop roots while playing in Los Angeles.

ABC, ESPN, and Disney+ will air the game, with streaming available on the ESPN App and NFL+. Super Bowl LXI is the second Super Bowl to be hosted at SoFi Stadium since the 2022 game. With the teams still unselected, attention has shifted early to the musical centerpiece that routinely draws larger audiences than the game itself.