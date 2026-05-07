Jay Sunde on Why the Best Deals Come With the Worst Books

The businesses that look the cleanest on paper are almost never the best deals. The ones with the polished data rooms, the neatly organized financials, and the broker-prepared recast summaries attract the most competition, command the highest multiples, and leave the least room for the buyer to create value.

The real opportunity in small business acquisition sits at the other end of the spectrum: the business with a QuickBooks file that makes your CPA wince, a retiring owner who runs everything out of a manila folder system, and financial statements that tell you almost nothing about what the company actually earns.

This is not a theory. It is the pattern I have seen play out across every acquisition and sale I have been involved in, from custom home building to pool and spa companies to childcare centers. The mess is where the value hides. But only if you know how to look.

Why the Books Are a Disaster

Before assuming the worst about a business with messy financials, it helps to understand why the numbers look the way they do. These are not companies committing fraud. Most of the time, the financial statements are just a byproduct of how the owner thinks about the business, which is usually through the lens of taxes, not valuation.

The owner of a $2 million plumbing operation is not employing a controller. The couple running three daycare centers out of leased church buildings are doing their own bookkeeping in QuickBooks, and half the categories are wrong. Revenue recognition is inconsistent. Personal expenses run through the company. The owner’s spouse is on payroll in a role that may or may not exist in any operational sense.

None of this is unusual. It is the norm for small service businesses. And it means that reported net income is a fiction. A useful fiction for tax purposes. For underwriting purposes, it is close to meaningless.

Why Most Buyers Walk Away

When a financially sophisticated buyer opens the books of a small service company and sees the mess, their instinct is to walk. The numbers do not add up. The revenue recognition is sloppy. The expense categories are unreliable. The CPA who prepared the returns clearly worked from whatever the owner handed them without asking too many questions.

This reaction is understandable. It is also the reason these deals are undervalued.

The buyers who are most comfortable with clean data rooms and detailed financial models are often the least comfortable with ambiguity. They are trained to build spreadsheets, run scenarios, and make decisions based on verified numbers. When the verified numbers do not exist, they move on to the next deal.

That creates a supply-demand imbalance. The messy businesses get fewer offers, sit on the market longer, and sell at lower multiples. Not because the underlying business is weak, but because the financial presentation scares off the buyers who would otherwise bid the price up.

How to See Through the Mess

The starting point is always the tax returns. Not the internal P&L. Not the broker’s recast. The filed returns. They are prepared under penalty of perjury, which gives you a baseline that someone was willing to sign their name to. Compare those returns line by line against the internal books. Where the numbers diverge, you have something worth asking about.

Bank statements are the other anchor. Pull 24 to 36 months of bank statements and check total deposits against reported revenue. If the bank shows $2.4 million flowing in but the tax return says $1.9 million, that gap needs an explanation. Sometimes there is a good one. Loan proceeds, transfers between accounts, insurance reimbursements. Sometimes there is not.

The add-back schedule is where the real picture emerges. Seller’s discretionary earnings, or SDE, is the standard tool. You take reported net income and add back the owner’s compensation, personal expenses, one-time charges, and non-cash items like depreciation. What you end up with is the total economic benefit available to a single owner-operator.

But getting to an SDE number that actually holds up requires something closer to forensic accounting than spreadsheet modeling. Every add-back over $5,000 needs documentation. Show me the invoice. Show me the credit card statement. Prove to me this expense goes away when you do. If the seller’s wife is on payroll at $60,000 and she actually manages the office, that cost is not going away. It is just going to a different person.

The Retiring Owner Discount

The highest concentration of undervalued deals happens when the seller is a long-time owner approaching retirement. These sellers have typically been running the business the same way for 15 or 20 years. The systems are in their heads. The customer relationships are personal. The financial record-keeping is whatever kept the accountant happy at tax time.

When these owners decide to sell, the business often looks worse on paper than it actually performs. Revenue might be understated because not every dollar runs through the formal accounting. Expenses might be overstated because personal costs are mixed in with business operations. The true profitability of the company is hidden behind years of tax-optimized reporting.

A buyer who can reconstruct the real economics from tax returns, bank statements, and direct conversations with the owner is looking at a business that the market is mispricing. The retiring owner wants out. The buyer count is low because the presentation is rough. The asking price reflects the messy surface, not the solid foundation underneath.

The Competitive Advantage of Discomfort

The clean deal with the polished data room is going to attract competition and a premium price. Five buyers will submit LOIs. The broker will run a process. The final purchase price will be bid up to a level that leaves very little margin for error.

The business with disorganized books, a retiring owner, and a $50,000 QuickBooks file? That one might have one serious buyer. Maybe two. The negotiating dynamic is entirely different. The seller is motivated. The timeline is flexible. The price reflects the reality that most buyers could not get past the financial presentation.

For the buyer who can see through the mess, this is where the real returns live. Not in the competitive auction for the clean deal. In the quiet negotiation for the messy one, where the only thing standing between you and a good acquisition is the willingness to do the work everyone else skipped.

Knowing What You Find

The discipline in buying messy businesses is twofold. First, you need the skill to extract real financial performance from unreliable data. That means tax returns, bank statements, vendor confirmations, and direct observation. It means building a model based on what you can verify, not what you are told.

Second, and this is the part that separates good buyers from reckless ones, you need the honesty to walk away when the mess is not hiding value but hiding problems. Not every business with bad books is a diamond in the rough. Some of them are just bad businesses with bad books.

The edge is in knowing the difference. And in being honest about what you find, even when the price is right and the deal is tempting.