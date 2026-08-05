Jason Sheasby Explains Why the Most Valuable Patents Often Never End Up in Court

When people think about patents, they often imagine courtroom battles, billion-dollar verdicts, and lengthy legal disputes between major technology companies. Those cases receive significant attention because they are dramatic and often involve products that millions of people use every day. As a result, many people assume that the true value of a patent is measured by its performance in litigation.

The reality is often very different.

The strongest patents frequently accomplish something much more valuable than winning a lawsuit. They discourage disputes from developing in the first place. They give companies confidence during negotiations, strengthen partnerships, attract investment, and establish clear ownership of important innovations before disagreements ever arise.

Jason Sheasby has spent his career working on some of the country’s most significant intellectual property and technology disputes. As a partner at Irell & Manella LLP and as one the founders of TORL Biotherapeutics, he has worked with companies whose innovations shape entire industries. His experience has shown him that the most successful intellectual property strategies are usually the ones that prevent legal conflicts instead of resolving them after they begin.

“I have worked on matters where a well-written patent completely changed the conversation,” Sheasby said. “Once both sides carefully reviewed the claims and the development history, it became clear that a lawsuit would not accomplish anything productive. The companies shifted their attention toward resolving the issue instead of preparing for years of litigation.”

That outcome may never make headlines, but it often represents the greatest success.

Patents Are Business Assets Before They Become Legal Assets

Many people think about patents as legal documents that companies file after creating a new invention. In reality, a strong patent becomes part of a company’s overall business strategy from the moment it is created.

A carefully developed patent portfolio helps companies distinguish their products from competitors, strengthen licensing discussions, increase company value, and demonstrate that their ideas are genuinely original. A patent also creates confidence for investors, partners, and customers because it shows that valuable innovations have been thoughtfully protected.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, inventors file more than 3.5 million patent applications around the world each year. That number continues to increase as industries such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing become increasingly competitive.

As innovation accelerates, intellectual property becomes more important because companies need ways to protect the time, expertise, and investment required to develop new technologies.

“The strongest patent strategy begins long before anyone thinks about legal action,” Sheasby said. “The companies that succeed usually spend time understanding where their technology is headed, what competitors are developing, and how they can clearly demonstrate that their solution is different.”

Preventing Litigation Is Usually the Better Outcome

Patent litigation plays an important role in protecting innovation, but it is also expensive.

The American Intellectual Property Law Association has reported that patent disputes involving millions of dollars in potential damages can cost several million dollars to litigate through trial. This figure is widely accepted as vastly under-reporting the fees and costs associated with major patent litigations. Beyond legal fees, companies also spend enormous amounts of executive time, engineering resources, and operational focus preparing for litigation.

Those costs explain why many organizations would rather prevent disputes than fight them.

A strong patent portfolio often changes the risk calculation for competitors. When patents are carefully written and supported by strong technical evidence, other companies may decide that pursuing litigation is simply not worth the uncertainty.

“I remember one matter where both companies arrived expecting a long legal fight,” Sheasby recalled. “After time reviewing patents, the evidence of use, and the history of development of the patents, everyone realized the technical evidence was strong. The discussion shifted from preparing for litgiationl to negotiating a business solution.”

That kind of outcome saves time, money, and valuable relationships.

Strong Documentation Makes Patents Stronger

Every successful invention has a story behind it.

Engineers test ideas. Teams solve technical problems. Products evolve through countless revisions before reaching customers. Every one of those steps creates valuable information.

Companies that carefully document their development process often place themselves in a much stronger position if ownership questions arise later.

Engineering notebooks, design reviews, testing results, internal discussions, and development timelines help establish how an invention was created and why specific technical decisions were made.

“I once reviewed development records where an engineer had taken the time to actually test through simulation his complete design,” Sheasby said. “This showed both the judge and the jury that the invention was real.”

Good documentation removes uncertainty.

Poor documentation often creates it.

Strong Patents Encourage Collaboration

Many people assume patents exist primarily to stop competitors. They also create opportunities for collaboration.

Companies frequently license patented technologies instead of building similar systems from the ground up. Businesses form partnerships more confidently when ownership is clear. Investors also view strong intellectual property as evidence that a company has developed something difficult to replicate.

Research from the European Patent Office has found that startups holding patents are significantly more likely to attract investment than comparable companies without patent protection.

Clear ownership creates confidence.

That confidence encourages business relationships that might never happen without strong intellectual property.

Engineering Teams and Patent Strategy Should Work Together

Some organizations treat engineering and intellectual property as separate responsibilities.

The most successful companies bring those conversations together much earlier.

Engineers understand how products function. Intellectual property professionals understand how to protect the innovations that engineers create. When those conversations begin early, companies often identify valuable opportunities that would otherwise remain hidden.

“The engineering teams that impress me the most are ones who think long term about the evolution of their industry,” Sheasby said. “Those conversations often reveal ideas that deserve patent protection before anyone starts talking about filing applications.”

Waiting until development is complete limits those opportunities.

Starting earlier creates more options.

Quiet Success Is Still Success

Most successful patent strategies never become public.

Products launch successfully. Licensing agreements move forward. Competitors choose different approaches instead of creating legal disputes.

Those successes rarely receive media attention because nothing dramatic happens.

However, avoiding litigation often produces the greatest long-term value.

Engineering teams continue improving products instead of preparing evidence. Leadership focuses on future opportunities instead of legal proceedings. Companies spend resources on innovation rather than conflict.

Those advantages compound over time.

Looking Beyond Today’s Products

Technology changes quickly, but patents often remain valuable for decades.

A patent filed today may support future licensing opportunities, strengthen partnerships, or protect technologies that become even more valuable as industries evolve.

That long timeline requires companies to think differently.

Businesses that treat intellectual property as a long-term investment often build stronger competitive advantages than organizations focused only on protecting their next product launch.

“The organizations that consistently succeed rarely think one product ahead,” Sheasby said. “They build systems that encourage engineers to document ideas, they involve intellectual property professionals early, and they make protecting innovation part of everyday decision-making rather than something that happens at the end.”

The Greatest Value Often Comes From What Never Happens

Patent litigation will always remain an essential part of protecting innovation when genuine disputes arise. Courts play an important role in resolving difficult questions about ownership and technology.

Even so, the greatest value of intellectual property often appears long before a lawsuit is ever filed.

Strong patents establish ownership, encourage investment, strengthen partnerships, and discourage unnecessary conflict before it begins. They create confidence for businesses operating in industries where innovation moves quickly and competition continues to grow.

The most valuable patents are often the ones that never appear in court because they have already accomplished exactly what they were designed to do. They protect innovation, create business certainty, and allow companies to focus their attention where it belongs, which is on building the next generation of ideas rather than defending the last one.