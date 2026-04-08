The Top Condiments for Flavorful Homemade Meals

A condiment is an edible substance you add to other foods to boost their flavor. A condiment can enhance the flavor in the case of a bland food, or give an already delicious main meal that little something that makes it memorable. Some condiments are added to a dish as a main ingredient, such as Worcestershire sauce, or in meatloaf. Some people like to slather their condiments on, while others are satisfied with just a hint.

The Top Condiments and Dressings for Homemade Meals

There must be hundreds of types of condiments used all around the world. They are sweet, sour, salty, hot, and umami, and cooks can’t do without them. Here are ten of the most popular condiments.

Japanese Mayo

What is Japanese mayo? There are several types of mayonnaise, but Japanese mayo is different from American-style mayo. What is Japanese mayo made of that distinguishes it from other kinds? What’s in Japanese mayo that makes it different is egg yolks, not whole eggs, blended with vinegar, spices, and just a couple of other ingredients. This makes it uncommonly rich, with a creamy flavor that lacks the hint of sourness you’d find in other types of mayonnaise.

Chili Crisp

Chili crisp also has Asian origins, this time in China. The basic formula is fried chili peppers in oil. Naturally, chili crisp is the go-to for people who like their condiments sizzling hot, and there’s probably a chili crisp recipe for every Chinese restaurant and region. There are probably families that have a cherished chili crisp recipe that they pass down like an heirloom.

Tahini

This condiment comes from the Middle East. It’s made of ground sesame seeds, usually hulled and roasted or toasted. After roasting, the seeds are ground into a paste. It sort of resembles peanut butter, especially oily peanut butter, but the taste is much different. Tahini is usually placed on meats and vegetables.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

People often wonder what the difference is between types of olive oil. Simply, extra virgin olive oil is made from the best-quality olives. These olives are pressed to release their oils without heat. Because of this, extra virgin olive oil, or EVOO, can have a greenish color and an especially delicious flavor, making it a great condiment. Just a drizzle can perk up an otherwise bland salad.

Balsamic Vinegar

Unlike other types of vinegar, balsamic vinegar is a rich, dark, syrupy vinegar made from grape must. This is what’s left at the bottom of the barrel during wine making. But don’t let this dissuade you. The best balsamic vinegar is treated with the same care as the finest wines. As with EVOO, a drizzle of balsamic vinegar brightens salads and cooked meats and vegetables. It’s also used over desserts and cheeses. Some people even add a bit of balsamic vinegar to pizza.

Miso

Miso is another condiment from Japan. Like tofu, it’s made from soybeans. In the case of miso, the soybeans are fermented, then mixed with salt and something called koji. Koji is a grain, often steamed rice, that’s mixed with a type of mold. But don’t worry. This mold not only adds flavor but is good for your health. As for miso, it’s delicious, salty, and its umami taste makes it sought after for soup base, salad dressing, and marinades.

Final Thoughts

Condiments range from plain old salt and pepper to substances with secret ingredients that can take months to age. Whether simple or complicated, condiments added to otherwise uninspiring foods make dining that much sweeter (or saltier).