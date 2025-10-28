Japan Positions Itself as a Bitcoin Innovator With Keynote by Yusuke Narita

Yusuke Narita, author of the best-selling book Capitalism in the 22nd Century: The Inevitable Extinction of Money, will deliver a keynote address at “BITCOIN JAPAN 2025”, hosted by ANAP Holdings at The Tokyo Station Hotel on November 24, 2025. Narita will explore Bitcoin’s potential as a next-generation monetary technology and its possible role as a global reserve currency, examining how capitalism could evolve in a world where data replaces money.

Known for his bold predictions about the future of finance, Narita recently highlighted Bitcoin’s meteoric rise on social media, noting that its market capitalization has surpassed 300 trillion yen in just 15 years — outpacing even Tokyo’s luxury real estate and Apple’s stock performance. He will be joined by Dr. Aurelien Portuese, a leading Bitcoin advocate from George Washington University, for a session titled “Japan’s Future Through the Lens of Bitcoin.”

The event will also feature a special panel discussion, “Can Bitcoin Fix Japan’s Social Issues?”, featuring veteran Japanese Bitcoiner Koji Higashi, who will examine how Bitcoin might help address Japan’s structural and demographic challenges. Additional sessions will cover topics such as global Bitcoin policy, real-world business applications, and Bitcoin’s potential impact on Japan’s aging society.

Guest speakers include Grant McCarty (Bitcoin Policy Institute), Roger Huang (author of Would Mao Hold Bitcoin?), and Samson Mow (CEO of JAN3), who will share insights on Bitcoin adoption both in Japan and worldwide.

BITCOIN JAPAN 2025 is Japan’s only international conference dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin. The event aims to provide actionable insights for corporate leaders, investors, and policymakers, positioning Japan as a potential hub for Bitcoin innovation and adoption, with a focus on practical strategies for business and financial institutions.

For more information, visit the official website: https://btc-jpn.com