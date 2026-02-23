January Gambles at the Bottom: Which Relegation Signing Will Make the Difference?

Wolves, Burnley and West Ham have spent large parts of the season at the bottom of the Premier League, with results and performances leaving them deep in a survival fight that is increasingly difficult to call, even for those trying to make an informed football bet.

With points hard to come by and confidence fragile, the January transfer window offered a chance to add fresh legs and give their squads a boost in the battle to climb out of danger. Here’s how each club approached the window, the players they brought in, and which team is most likely to benefit as the survival scrap continues.

Wolves

Wolves remain bottom after a season where performances have often been competitive but have not translated into results, a situation reflected in the current Premier League relegation odds. The main issue has been a lack of goals. There’s too much reliance on midfielders and wide players to provide the end product, leaving them short in tight games.

In January, Wolves made two signings to address those problems. Adam Armstrong was drafted in to add a more reliable presence up front. He offers top-flight experience and has shown in previous seasons that he can find the net in struggling teams. While he is not a prolific striker, his movement and willingness to take chances give Wolves a clearer focal point.

Angel Gomes arrived on loan to strengthen the midfield. He adds technical quality, versatility and composure, helping Wolves link play more effectively between defence and attack. While he is not a traditional goalscorer, his 50 career goals show he can contribute in the final third, something Wolves will be hoping translates into extra goal threat during the run-in.

West Ham

West Ham were busier, securing Taty Castellanos, Pablo, Adama Traore, and Keiber Lamadrid and Axel Disasi on loan. It was a window focused on depth, flexibility and physicality rather than one single fix.

Castellanos arrives at a West Ham side that has been searching for a consistent striker for some time. He offers energy and aggression up front, with a style that suits the pressing and chaotic nature of survival battles. While he is not a guaranteed solution, his movement, energy, and willingness to lead the line suggest he could be the profile they have been missing.

Traore adds pace and power on the wing, which gives West Ham another attacking threat that can change games late on when defences are tired.

Disasi’s an important signing to help shore up the Hammers’ defence. West Ham have conceded too many soft goals, and his presence adds experience and organisation, especially in the penalty area.

Lamadrid is more of a developmental move, while Pablo offers squad depth and versatility. But the signings suggest West Ham are trying to survive through physical dominance and options from the bench.

Burnley

Burnley took a different approach by signing James Ward-Prowse from rivals West Ham. It’s a straightforward move with clear intent. Ward-Prowse offers leadership, top-flight experience and a set-piece delivery that can be the difference between survival and the drop.

Burnley have struggled to turn pressure into goals, and his delivery offers a direct route to points even when open play’s not working. He also understands the pressure of survival fights and knows how to manage games late on.