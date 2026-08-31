James Malcolm Band Named Finalist in American Songwriter Talent Contest

James Malcolm Band’s “Is It Never Too Late” has been named a Finalist in American Songwriter’s 3rd Annual Road Ready Talent Contest, moving the South Florida group past the semi-finals.

American Songwriter announced the finalists on Aug. 27. The publication will next choose three artists to perform live in Nashville in October 2026.

Jason Milgram, Malcolm Flavell and Marc Loren wrote and composed the song. Flavell is the band’s lead singer, co-founder and principal songwriter. The group, named for his late father, is based in Fort Lauderdale and released its debut album, Never Too Late, in an American roots style built around songs about resilience, hope, relationships and second chances.

“This is the kind of recognition that means a lot because it starts with the song,” said Jason Milgram of Settle Down Productions. “We’re proud of how far James Malcolm Band has come, but seeing ‘Is It Never Too Late’ advance from the Semi-Finals to the Finals makes this especially rewarding. Now we’re hoping the band gets the opportunity to take that next step and perform it in Nashville.”

“You put a lot of yourself into a song and then hope it connects with somebody when you finally let it go,” said Malcolm Flavell of James Malcolm Band. “To have ‘Is It Never Too Late’ reach the Finals with American Songwriter is something we’re genuinely proud of. We’re grateful to everyone who has listened, shared the music and come out to see us. Getting the chance to play this song in Nashville would be a pretty special next chapter.”

The same period brought a second honor. The band’s video for “Knock On Marble” was named a 2026 Finalist in the Music Video category of the Unsigned Only Music Awards and was eligible for the fan-voted Fandemonium award through Aug. 28.

Live work is expanding at home. James Malcolm Band played its first Fort Lauderdale concert in December 2025 and a second in July 2026. The group is scheduled for a Dolly Parton tribute on Sept. 7 at Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale and a third local concert at the same venue on Nov. 13.

James Malcolm Band is represented by Settle Down Productions, LLC, an independent label in Davie. Music and links are at linktr.ee/JamesMalcolmBand.