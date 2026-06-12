Jamarcus Rose & Da 5 Bullet Holes: Insightful, Thoughtful and Powerful

I first became aware of Marcellus Cox with his 2023 critically acclaimed Directorial Debut feature, Mickey Hardaway, and I was also able to watch his following short film, Liquor Bank, earlier this year on PBS. Cinema is a very difficult medium; it’s not a career for the weak. But if you’re willing to continue working at it nonstop, you get the wonderful results that have been bestowed upon Marcellus. And his latest short film, Jamarcus Rose & Da 5 Bullet Holes, is the testament of that proof.

Jamarcus Rose & Da 5 Bullet Holes is an emotionally gripping story and a very powerful message. Following a day in the life of a young, talented baseball prospect who spends the day with his new mentor from the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of America program. Filled with wonderful performances from Stephen Cofield Jr, Duane Ervin & Ruthie Austin, this is one of 2026’s must-watch shorts.

Inspired by the true story of Lamont Taylor, a local Los Angeles baseball prospect whose life was cut tragically short, Cox has done an amazing job giving this young man’s life meaning and purpose, and not another statistic from a rough environment. Marcellus Cox is an extremely brilliant Writer/Director with a hugely bright future ahead of him, and I can’t wait to see what he does next.

Marcellus has credited all of the film’s success to the entire cast and crew and to his producer, Sandra Evers-Mainly of the Black Hollywood Education and Resources Center, for funding the film and allowing his artistic vision to be seen and showcased. Jamarcus Rose & Da 5 Bullet Holes is currently on the festival circuit and will be having a stop in New York City August 19th – 23rd at the Hip Hop Film Festival, founded by Cr Capers.

Contact Info:

Instagram.com/Cellusworld24

Facebook.com/marcelluscox24