Ask a room of sixteen-year-olds to name a right protected by the First Amendment and a few hands will go up. Ask them why that right exists, who has tried to limit it, and what happens when it collides with someone else’s rights, and the room usually goes quiet.

The Bill of Rights isn’t exactly a common topic of conversation amongst high school students. For Jake Luginbuhl, who works at the intersection of American history, constitutional rights, and high school teaching, the problem is rarely the students themselves.

Teenagers care about what is right. They are, if anything, more alert to it than adults, because they spend their days inside an institution that constantly makes decisions about them.

The gap? It comes not from their interest in rights, but in how American rights are explained to them.

Closing that gap requires careful thought. The effort that separates a class that checks out from one that is thoroughly engaged is usually visible in the first ten minutes, especially when you watch a lesson move from silence to argument.

Why the First Ten Amendments Feel Like Someone Else’s Business

The amendments are written in the language of prohibition, telling government what it may not do. This means their protections are invisible until something goes wrong.

A student who has never been in legal trouble experiences the Bill of Rights as a set of rules for other people’s emergencies.

The other part of the problem is sequencing. Most curricula introduce the amendments as a finished product, ratified in 1791.

The problem is that the story is much more interesting than that.

Courts have fought over the words on the page for more than two centuries. Those fights give the text meaning.

Too many classes learn the language of the Constitution without really understanding the meaning behind those words.

Start With the Conflict, Not the Text

The most reliable way to lose a class is to read the amendment first and look for applications afterward.

Reversing that order changes everything.

Present the situation, let students take positions, then hand them the text and watch them discover that the framers were arguing about the same thing.

A teacher can open with a scenario every student recognizes.

A principal suspects a student of selling vape cartridges and searches the student’s locker and phone.

Is that allowed? Should it be?

Students will split immediately, and their reasoning will be surprisingly close to the reasoning in New Jersey v. T.L.O., the 1985 case that gave schools a lower standard than the probable cause police need.

When the text finally appears, it lands as a resolution to a question the class has already asked, which is the sequence Jake Luginbuhl favors: let the argument arrive before the answer.

This also solves a quieter problem. Students who have decided they are bad at history will still argue about fairness, because arguing about fairness does not require having done the reading.

Once they are invested in the outcome, the reading becomes something they want rather than something assigned.

Cases Students Recognize Themselves In

West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, decided in 1943, held that public schools could not compel students to salute the flag.

The country was at war, patriotic pressure was enormous, and the Court still said the state cannot force a person to speak.

That case turns the First Amendment from an abstraction into a limit that held under real pressure.

Tinker v. Des Moines (1969) gave the line that follows students through every civics course: they do not shed their constitutional rights at the schoolhouse gate.

It also added an interesting qualifier: schools may restrict expression that substantially disrupts the educational environment.

Teaching the qualifier alongside the holding separates real understanding from a slogan.

Morse v. Frederick (2007) and Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. (2021) extend the question into territory students live in now.

Mahanoy in particular deals with speech made off campus, on a phone, on a weekend, and its reasoning maps directly onto the arguments teenagers already have about what a school can see and punish.

Teach Rights as Competing Claims, Not a Menu

A class that treats each amendment as a separate item collects facts. A class that sets rights against each other builds judgment.

Rights are often in conflict. For example, the right to a free press can easily bump up against the right to a fair trial. Free speech can compromise safety. How are these situations handled? The answer is often enormously complicated.

Running that nuance through high schoolers can be hard, but the effort is worth it.

The practical version of this is a structured disagreement. Give two groups the same scenario and different constitutional interests to defend, require each to state the strongest version of the other side’s case before making its own, and the temperature in the room drops.

At the same time, the quality of the argument rises. Students learn that a right is a claim that has to be weighed.

Make Room for Students Who Disagree With You

Constitutional rights are political territory. A teacher who signals a preferred conclusion will quietly lose half the room.

The alternative is discipline about conclusions.

A teacher can be exact about what a case held and still leave open the question of whether the Court got it right.

Students who believe their answer is genuinely open will do more work than students performing for a grade, and those who arrive with strong views are often the ones who read the opinion most carefully once they realize they will be asked to defend it.

Assess Reasoning, Not Recall

If the unit test asks students to match amendments to numbers, the message is that the numbers were the point.

Better prompts give students a new fact pattern and ask them to argue it, cite the text and at least one case, and name the strongest objection to their own position.

That format is harder to grade, but it produces the outcome that matters after graduation. A person who can read a news story about a search, a protest, or a school board decision and understand what is at stake.

The Long View

Civics instruction is often measured by what students can recall. A more honest measure is whether they can still argue well about a right they care about five years later.

That skill comes from a room where disagreements are real, the text is treated as a live document, and the teacher cares intensely about the quality of reasoning.

Teenagers who tune out of the Bill of Rights are usually responding to how it was presented, not to what it says.

Presented as an argument they are invited into, the first ten amendments turn out to be one of the few things on the syllabus that they will bring up on their own.

About Jake Luginbuhl

Jake Luginbuhl writes on American history, constitutional rights, and secondary education, with a particular focus on how civics is taught in high school classrooms.

His interests span the historical development of individual rights, film as a teaching tool, traditional outdoor and primitive skills, and recreational sports including disc golf, pickleball, dodgeball, and Ultimate Frisbee.

His background includes years spent in secondary classrooms as well as work beyond the classroom in professional and organizational settings.