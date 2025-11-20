Jack Byrd on Navigating Tennessee’s Private Security Licensing Requirements Across State Lines

Private security companies operating across state lines face a regulatory landscape far more complex than most industries. Each state maintains its own licensing framework, creating administrative hurdles for firms attempting regional expansion. Jack K. Byrd III, CEO of Solaren Risk Management, has navigated these requirements since founding his company in 2017. His firm now operates across multiple southeastern states, managing over 300 security contractors.

“He knows the industry. He still does,” says Bethany Gill, Solaren’s COO. “He’s definitely a professional when it comes to security. He knows the ins and outs of the law and the regulations and who to talk to about what, and that’s definitely helped the company grow super fast.”

Tennessee’s regulatory structure provides a case study in how state-specific requirements shape security operations. The state’s Private Protective Services program, housed within the Department of Commerce and Insurance since 2021, regulates armed and unarmed security guards, certified trainers, contract security companies, and proprietary security organizations.

Tennessee’s Basic Licensing Framework

Security personnel in Tennessee must meet distinct requirements based on their role. Unarmed security officers complete a mandatory four-hour training course covering orientation, legal powers and limitations, emergency procedures, and general duties. Armed guards face additional requirements: eight hours of classroom instruction on firearms regulations, laws, and safety, plus four hours of marksmanship training with a minimum 70% score on an approved silhouette target course.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old for unarmed positions or 21 for armed roles. They must be U.S. citizens or resident aliens, submit to electronic fingerprinting for TBI and FBI criminal history checks, and meet specific disqualification criteria related to criminal convictions and mental competency.

Registration for security officers renews every two years. Armed guards must complete four hours of refresher training and requalify in firearm use before each renewal period.

Company-Level Requirements

Contract security companies face more stringent qualifications than individual guards. A qualifying agent for a security company must be at least 21 years old and demonstrate either three years of supervisory experience in security or law enforcement, or pass a state examination measuring knowledge and competence in the security business. The exam, administered by PSI with a 70% passing score and $125 fee, tests applicants on company operations and regulatory compliance.

Contract security company licenses require a certificate of insurance meeting state requirements, three credit references, and documentation of qualifying experience. License renewal occurs every two years.

The Multi-State Problem

Security firms expanding beyond Tennessee confront a reality that surprises many: no multi-state security license exists. Each state maintains separate licensing standards, examination requirements, and renewal procedures. A security guard licensed in Tennessee cannot legally work in North Carolina, Florida, or any other state without obtaining that state’s specific credentials.

“It’s definitely interesting managing multiple states,” Gill explains. “Scheduling conversations about how to do the logistics and how to schedule people” becomes more complex when operating across jurisdictions.

Reciprocity agreements, which allow professionals in some industries to transfer credentials between states, remain limited in private security. Tennessee maintains restricted reciprocity arrangements negotiated case-by-case rather than universal agreements. These agreements typically apply only to armed security professionals from certain states working temporarily, not comprehensive license transfers.

States with “substantially similar” licensing laws may allow limited reciprocity under specific conditions. Arizona, for instance, permits security guards from reciprocal states to work up to 30 days under agreements requiring matching background checks and disqualification criteria. Louisiana accepts out-of-state credentials when training and background check requirements align with its standards.

Operational Implications

The absence of universal reciprocity creates direct costs for expanding security firms. Each state requires separate application fees, background check processing, and often distinct training programs. A firm operating in five southeastern states may need to maintain five different sets of documentation for a single employee, track five renewal schedules, and comply with five regulatory frameworks.

Tennessee law extends its reach beyond state borders in one significant way. The state warns that entities advertising, soliciting, selling, or providing security services to Tennessee residents may be subject to Tennessee’s regulatory requirements regardless of physical location. This provision affects how out-of-state firms market services to Tennessee clients.

Training standards vary significantly across jurisdictions. Florida requires 42 hours of training for unarmed guards, one of the highest requirements nationally. Other states mandate as few as four hours. Armed guard qualifications differ even more dramatically, with some states requiring specific handgun, shotgun, and rifle certifications.

Managing Compliance at Scale

Solaren’s operations demonstrate how firms handle these complexities at scale. “We have one platform that we use where we keep track of all the documents for our contractors, all of the time sheets, the schedules, everything all in one app,” Gill notes. The company manages approximately 300 contractors throughout Nashville alone, with additional personnel in other states.

Centralized license management software tracks renewal deadlines, continuing education requirements, and regulatory updates across jurisdictions. These systems prevent license lapses that could force companies to remove personnel from active assignments.

Insurance coordination presents another complexity. States mandate varying coverage levels, and some require specific policy language or clients listed as additional insureds. A firm’s insurance must meet the highest requirements among all operating states.

Training standardization becomes necessary for efficiency. Firms develop curricula meeting the most stringent requirements across their operating states, then adapt for local variations. A guard trained to Tennessee’s armed security standards may need supplemental instruction to meet another state’s specific regulations.

Solaren prioritizes comprehensive training regardless of minimum state requirements. “We regularly hold in-person courses. Anytime we hire a bunch of people for unarmed, for example, once we get to a certain amount of people that we’ve hired, we invite them all to come out to a class,” Gill explains. The company maintains training coordinators with active law enforcement experience who understand current industry standards.

Penalties for non-compliance carry real consequences. Operating without proper licensing can result in criminal charges, civil penalties reaching $10,000 per violation, and permanent industry bans. Florida law specifically makes working as an unlicensed contractor punishable by up to one year in jail and $1,000 in fines, with repeat offenses prosecuted as felonies.

Recent Regulatory Changes

Tennessee has implemented significant legislative changes affecting security operations. Dallas Law, effective January 1, 2023, introduced new requirements for security personnel working in establishments serving alcohol. Active shooter training became mandatory for armed guards beginning July 1, 2023.

These state-specific mandates demonstrate how security companies must continuously monitor regulatory developments across multiple jurisdictions. A training program compliant in 2022 may not meet 2023 requirements while remaining current in neighboring states.

Byrd has positioned Solaren to adapt quickly to regulatory changes. “Jack’s an entrepreneur at heart,” Gill observes. The firm’s rapid growth from a two-person operation in a mall office to a company managing hundreds of contractors occurred within two to three years, driven partly by Byrd’s understanding of regulatory requirements and industry connections.

The Economic Reality

Multi-state licensing creates competitive advantages for established firms with developed compliance infrastructure. Smaller companies attempting regional expansion face substantial administrative overhead before generating revenue in new markets. Application fees, training costs, insurance adjustments, and compliance software represent fixed expenses regardless of contract volume.

Licensed contractors typically secure higher-value contracts and maintain stronger client relationships through demonstrated regulatory compliance. Clients increasingly verify licensing status before engaging security providers, particularly for government contracts or facilities with strict vendor requirements.

For security personnel, multi-state licensing limits mobility. A guard relocating from Tennessee to Georgia cannot transfer credentials directly. The individual must complete Georgia’s application process, undergo new background checks, and potentially retake training courses. This friction affects workforce flexibility and complicates staffing for firms with projects in multiple states.

Solaren’s approach involves careful qualification management. “Some people, based on your license, you may not be able to work some jobs,” Gill notes. “For example, you may be an armed security officer, but you will not be able to work at a school because you don’t have your active shooter certification.” The company tracks which personnel hold which certifications across different jurisdictions.

Tennessee’s regulatory framework reflects a balance between professional standards and administrative feasibility. The state’s requirements are neither the most stringent nor the most lenient nationally. Companies like Solaren Risk Management that master these requirements position themselves for growth, but expansion beyond state borders requires repeating the compliance process in each new jurisdiction.

Client testimonials and contractor feedback reflect how Solaren’s attention to licensing compliance creates operational advantages. Security officers appreciate clear guidance on credential requirements, while clients value assurance that personnel meet all regulatory standards.

Byrd’s professional background in law enforcement—beginning at Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and advancing to the United States Marshal Service—provided foundational understanding of regulatory frameworks that many security entrepreneurs lack. His career trajectory demonstrates how government service experience translates into private sector regulatory expertise.

Solaren’s social media presence showcases the company’s commitment to professional standards, while community engagement initiatives reinforce reputation as a compliant, quality-focused operator. Industry recognition validates the company’s approach to navigating complex regulatory environments while maintaining growth momentum.

The private security industry operates without the interstate licensing frameworks available to professions like medicine or law. Until states adopt uniform standards or comprehensive reciprocity agreements, firms navigating multi-state operations will continue managing parallel regulatory systems, each with distinct requirements and renewal cycles. Jack Byrd’s experience demonstrates that success in this environment requires equal parts regulatory knowledge, operational systems, and entrepreneurial persistence.