ROME – The celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the United States are set to be one of the most significant diplomatic and institutional events of 2026. Organized by the U.S. Embassy in Italy under Ambassador Tilman J. Fertitta, the initiative will bring together representatives of Italian and American institutions, members of the diplomatic community, business leaders and figures from civil society.

Among the invited guests is Christopher Aleo, founder of iSwiss Pay and president of the iSwiss Group, an entrepreneur with long-standing business interests in the United States.

He will be accompanied by his wife, Simona Jakstaite, Lithuanian model, fashion journalist and entrepreneur, who has taken part in numerous international events across fashion, media and luxury lifestyle and has recently been appointed an ELLE Ambassador.

The celebrations are expected to serve as an important meeting point between diplomacy, institutions and the business community, with the participation of representatives from government, industry and organizations active in strengthening economic relations between Italy and the United States.

For Aleo, the invitation also carries a personal meaning.

“It is a great honor to have been invited by His Excellency Ambassador Tilman J. Fertitta,” Aleo said. “I could not miss the celebration of a country I consider a second home. The United States represents an important part of our entrepreneurial history, and we continue to invest with confidence in a market that remains one of the world’s leading engines of innovation.”

In the United States, the group is present through iSwiss Hedge Fund, a New York-based fund active in financial markets, real estate and renewable energy investments. Its activities include projects developed across New York, Miami, Chicago and Dallas.

The year 2026 has also marked an important expansion for iSwiss Pay in the American market. The fintech company has recently developed new infrastructure for international payments, enabling instant transfers to and from the United States in U.S. dollars and 34 additional currencies.

“Our commitment to the United States has grown significantly this year,” Aleo added. “Creating a direct connection with the American financial system represents an important step in our international strategy and confirms our intention to further strengthen economic links between Europe and the United States.”

The 250th anniversary celebrations will also offer an opportunity to reflect on the value of transatlantic relations at a time when international cooperation is increasingly shaped by economic partnerships, technological innovation and investment flows.

In this context, the presence of international entrepreneurs such as Christopher Aleo highlights the growing role of the private sector in reinforcing economic ties between the two sides of the Atlantic, contributing to new projects in finance, technology and energy.