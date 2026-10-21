Is Your Office’s Heating System Ready For Winter? Checks You Can Do Now

In the summer, it’s all about keeping the office cool and breezy. That quickly changes when the months go from breezy September to chilly October and November to the ice of winter right through to March; by December, it’s all about keeping as much heat in the building as possible. Of course, that means turning on the heating system, something you may not have done for many months. Is yours ready for the challenge? Here’s how to check that it’s up to keeping you warm all winter long.

Why Check Heating Systems Before Winter Arrives?

The last thing you want is for the cold months to roll around and you to only then realize that your heating system isn’t working as it should. A cold, uncomfortable work environment is terrible for morale and productivity, after all. If something is wrong, you can replace or repair it in plenty of time. You might discover that you need heating services in Bloomington, MN, for example, so you’ll have the chance to locate ones that offer a tailored, high-quality service. They can get to you quickly, helping fix most problems on the same day. That way, you can be fully ready for the cooler temperatures. Always trust in the experts!

Before you know whether you need to call them, though, you should first perform these four checks.

Check #1: Test the Thermostat

One of the most common problems found in heating systems is an issue with the thermostat. A broken thermostat won’t be able to control the heating system properly, which naturally creates issues. So, before winter arrives, switch the thermostat to cooler or hotter modes to ensure that the heating responds as it should. If it doesn’t work properly, the fix might be as simple as just replacing some thermostat batteries!

Check 2: Air Filter Debris Build-Up

A build-up of dust and debris in the air filters can quickly cause problems when you turn the heating system on. The main issue is the restriction of airflow, which can mean the heating system has to work harder. There’s also the potential problem of overheating and a system breakdown. Due to this, you should always inspect the air filters and clean them if necessary.

Check 3: Inspect the Ducts and Exhaust Flues

The ducts help take the hot air through different areas of the office, ensuring the entire space stays warm when the heating is on. When checking the ducts, look out for any leaks, as this could mean hot air gets lost along the way, massively reducing energy efficiency. You must also look out for blocked exhaust flues, as these types of blockages can cause serious risks for people within the office, including the possibility of carbon monoxide.

Check 4: Safety Detectors and Alarms

Finally, always check the safety detectors and alarms before putting the office heating on in the winter. These safety alarms should inform you when there’s smoke or carbon monoxide present. If this happens, it means the whole office knows to leave the building. It’s a crucial safety function, so test all detectors thoroughly and change batteries or schedule repairs if necessary.