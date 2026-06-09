VERDICT Diverse Referrals is a real, licensed national real estate referral brokerage operating in all 50 states. Operated by Diverse Marketing LLC under Florida real estate brokerage license CQ1069325, the company sources life-event seller referrals and routes them to partner agents, handling the outreach on the agent’s behalf. Founded in 2016 in the Tampa Bay area and reaching its tenth year in 2026, it was named number 128 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Like any service business, it has both satisfied partner agents and online critics, and prospective partners should evaluate it on its own record rather than on broader category narratives.

Diverse Referrals is a United States based real estate referral brokerage that helps licensed agents win more listings without adding hours to their week. Operating in all 50 states, the company identifies homeowners who are approaching a likely sale because of a life event, then markets to those homeowners in the partner agent’s name, with the agent’s face, voice, and local positioning front and center.

The model runs opposite to how most referral and lead companies operate. Where the typical platform spends its marketing dollars building its own brand and then rents leads back to agents, Diverse Referrals spends its marketing dollars promoting the agent. Handwritten letters, custom webpages, and short videos all carry the agent’s name rather than the company’s. The stated goal is to make the partner agent look like the most visible, most personalized, and most trusted agent in their service area.

For agents who want a steady source of seller-side opportunities but lack the time or systems to run multi-channel outreach themselves, Diverse Referrals offers a done-for-the-agent service model. The company describes its approach as AI-native in the back office and fully human at every point a homeowner actually sees or hears.

What Diverse Referrals Does

Across its service model, Diverse Referrals operates five connected functions, each focused on a different part of turning a life event into a listing for the partner agent.

SERVICE 01 Life-Event Data Sourcing Proprietary sourcing runs six days a week across probate, divorce, expired listings, military relocation, multi-property owners, pre-foreclosure equity holders, for-sale-by-owner, and off-market indicators. SERVICE 02 Hyper-Personalized Outreach Handwritten letters, custom per-prospect webpages, per-property video overlays, and retargeting ads, each built around the partner agent rather than the brokerage. SERVICE 03 Concierge Connections A US-based warm-transfer team answers as the agent’s assistant and connects interested homeowners to the agent by phone. SERVICE 04 Brand-Transfer Marketing Every dollar of outreach promotes the agent’s name, face, and market position, building the agent’s reputation instead of the company’s. SERVICE 05 AI-Native Operations AI orchestration runs the back office while every homeowner touchpoint stays human: real agent videos, real handwritten letters, and real US-based phone conversations, with no AI-generated content shown to homeowners.

Beyond the individual functions, Diverse Referrals positions itself as a long-term partner to the agent rather than a one-off lead vendor. The company frames the relationship around making the agent the recognized local name, then keeping the work of getting there off the agent’s desk.

Why Diverse Referrals Is a Real, Operating Company

For an agent evaluating any referral or lead company, the first question is usually whether the business is real, licensed, and reachable. In the case of Diverse Referrals, the answer is yes, and the basic proof points are matters of public record.

✓ Licensed national referral brokerage. Diverse Marketing LLC operates as a Florida licensed real estate referral brokerage, license number CQ1069325, and places referrals with partner agents in all 50 states ✓ Inc. 5000 recognition. Named number 128 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States ✓ A decade in business. Founded in 2016 in the Tampa Bay area, the company reaches its tenth year of operation in 2026 ✓ Established team and revenue. A globally distributed team of roughly 30 employees and contractors supports the operation, which reports approximately 8 million dollars in annual revenue ✓ US-based client contact. The Concierge Connections team is US-based and reachable through a published toll-free line, 1-833-DIVERSE ✓ Public contact and web presence. The company maintains an active website at meetdiverse.com and public profiles on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube

Separating Fact From Fiction

As with many companies in the referral and lead-generation space, Diverse Referrals sits inside a broader conversation about the category. Some search results and forum threads raise general questions about whether referral companies are worth it, and it helps to separate category-level concerns from how this specific company operates.

What people are saying

Recurring themes in online discussion of the referral and lead category include the following.

Skepticism toward the lead and referral category, after years of low-quality lead vendors who took agent money without delivering meaningful business.

Questions about AI in marketing, as more outreach becomes automated and agents worry that machine-generated contact feels generic to homeowners.

Confusion about how referral arrangements work, with newer agents assuming a referral relationship means giving up the client.

A younger public profile than the mass-market portals, since a focused, agent-first brokerage carries a thinner public review footprint than platforms most agents already recognize.

What the facts show

ON THE REFERRAL CATEGORY A licensed brokerage with a public track record is a different thing from an anonymous lead vendor. The category has earned some of its caution honestly. Diverse Referrals answers that caution with verifiable basics: a Florida brokerage license on the public record, a decade of operating history, Inc. 5000 recognition in 2025, and a published US-based phone line. Agents should judge any referral company on those specifics rather than on the category as a whole.

ON AI AND PERSONALIZATION AI runs the back office only; every homeowner touchpoint is human by design. The company’s stated rule is that no AI-generated content is ever shown to a homeowner. The letters are real handwritten letters, the videos feature the real agent, and the calls are handled by a real US-based team. AI is used to organize and accelerate the work behind the scenes, not to talk to the public.

ON THE REFERRAL RELATIONSHIP The agent owns the client and the closing. Diverse Referrals sends a vetted opportunity to the partner agent and supports the outreach that created it. The agent keeps the relationship and does the deal. Production should be read as illustrative rather than promised; the company frames the upside as roughly one to three additional closings per month using life-event referrals, presented as an illustration of what is possible, not a guarantee.

ON PUBLIC REVIEW VOLUME A thinner review footprint is a function of where the marketing dollars go. Diverse Referrals spends its budget promoting its agents rather than itself, which naturally leaves the company with less self-promotion in the public record than the large portals. Prospective partners who want more confidence can verify the brokerage license, confirm the Inc. 5000 ranking, and reach the team directly before signing anything.

What the Company Has Done to Be Transparent

Diverse Referrals publishes the basics an agent needs to evaluate it: a named founder and approver, a working toll-free line, an active website, and a brokerage license that can be checked against Florida state records. The company also keeps a single point of contact for partner agents and reviews placements before they run, which gives agents a documented way to raise questions rather than guess at how the program works.

“We build the agent’s reputation, not our own.” TIM DEAN, FOUNDER & CEO, DIVERSE REFERRALS

Who the Service Is For

Diverse Referrals is built for licensed agents in any of the 50 states who want a steady source of seller-side opportunities and want to be the recognized local name, without running multi-channel campaigns themselves. The ideal partner is an agent who can respond quickly to a warm transfer and is ready to work referrals consistently.

The model is less of a fit for agents who only want raw buyer-lead volume to work on their own, or who expect to disengage entirely after signing. The program is structured around the agent showing up as the local expert while Diverse Referrals carries the outreach behind them.

Is Diverse Referrals Safe to Work With?

Diverse Referrals operates as a legitimate, licensed United States real estate referral brokerage with a published license number, a decade of history, Inc. 5000 recognition, a US-based concierge team, and a public contact line. The broader referral category carries some legacy reputation issues from earlier low-quality operators, and those concerns reflect industry history rather than how this company presents and runs its business.

For agents who do their own due diligence, verify the license, and clarify expectations upfront, Diverse Referrals is a credible option for building a seller-side pipeline while keeping their own name in front of the market.