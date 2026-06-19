Interview With Jessica Novak: South Florida Luxury Real Estate, Market Trends & What Defines True Luxury Living

South Florida has long been recognized as one of the world’s premier luxury real estate destinations. From waterfront estates and oceanfront condominiums to vibrant city living and private island retreats, the region continues to attract buyers and renters from across the globe. We spoke with luxury real estate professional Jessica Novak about today’s market, emerging trends, the impact of major international events like the FIFA World Cup, and one of her featured luxury rental properties in Sunny Isles Beach.

South Florida has become one of the hottest luxury real estate markets in the world. What do you believe continues to drive demand?

Jessica: There’s a combination here that’s just hard to find anywhere else. Great weather, the beaches, no state income tax, incredible restaurants, easy international travel, boating, golf — and a community that genuinely comes from everywhere. Whether someone’s moving here for good, buying a second home, or just wants a place for the season, it works on both levels: the lifestyle is amazing, and it tends to hold its value. And people care about the quality of life more than they used to. They want a home that feels like their own private resort — somewhere they can work, host friends, be with family, and actually enjoy living. South Florida does that almost without trying.

How would you describe the current luxury market in Miami, Sunny Isles Beach, Brickell, Coral Gables, and the surrounding areas?

Jessica: Still very active — but buyers are sharp now. They do their homework. They’ll compare locations, amenities, the architecture, the long-term value, all of it, before they commit. Price something right and back it up with real quality, and it moves. Waterfront, newer construction, anything with great outdoor living — that’s what people want. And every neighborhood has its own personality — Sunny Isles, Bal Harbor, Aventura, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Brickell — so honestly, half my job is figuring out which one actually fits the person sitting in front of me.

The FIFA World Cup is coming to Miami. Do you think global events like this influence the local real estate market?

Jessica: Definitely. Every time we host something big — Formula 1, Art Basel, the Miami Open, now the World Cup — it puts the region in front of millions of people. And a lot of them come for the event and leave thinking about buying here. That kind of exposure creates interest that lasts way past the weekend, especially with buyers who love the lifestyle and the easy access to both Americas. It also reminds the world that Miami is a serious global city now, and that only strengthens confidence in the market over the long run.

What trends are you seeing among today’s luxury buyers and renters?

Jessica: Luxury isn’t about square footage anymore — it’s about how you actually live. People want a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen, a rooftop terrace, smart-home tech, wellness built into the design, real privacy and security, a proper home office, that seamless indoor-outdoor feel, energy-efficient features, and high-end finishes. And a lot of them want all of that with almost no maintenance. Beautiful and easy, at the same time.

One of your featured listings is a luxury rental in Sunny Isles Beach. What makes this home stand out?

Jessica: It’s a really special one. Contemporary architecture, bright and open, is designed equally for relaxing and entertaining. The private pool gives it that resort feel, and the rooftop terrace has these gorgeous panoramic views of Sunny Isles Beach and the skyline. What I love is how flexible it is — you can have a quiet morning by the pool, host friends for dinner up on the roof, or just unwind after a beach day, and every part of the place is built to make the most of living here. The location helps too: you’re minutes from the ocean but still close to the shopping, the restaurants, golf, the marinas, the business districts. For someone who wants to live this way without buying, it’s hard to beat.

Sunny Isles Beach continues to attract buyers from around the world. What makes the area so special?

Jessica: Sunny Isles has its own thing going on. You get the white-sand beaches and the luxury buildings, but it still feels relaxed — coastal, not stuffy. And you’re close to everything. Bal Harbor Shops, Aventura Mall, downtown, Brickell, Miami Beach, both airports — all a short drive away. It works for professionals, for people visiting from abroad, for seasonal residents, and for families. It kind of fits everyone.

For someone relocating to South Florida, what factors should they consider beyond simply choosing a property?

Jessica: I always tell people to start with their life, not the house. Do you want to walk to the beach? Are you a boater? Do you need to be near good restaurants? Will you be commuting to Brickell or downtown? Are you after privacy, or do you want to be where things are happening? The neighborhood matters just as much as the home — sometimes more. Every community down here offers something a little different, and helping someone find the one that actually fits them is one of my favorite parts of this job.

What advice would you give someone entering today’s luxury market for the first time?

Jessica: Don’t rush, and work with someone who really knows the area. A beautiful house is the easy part. The real value is understanding where the market’s going, what something’s actually worth over time, how to negotiate well, and how to spot the right opportunity for your goals. Good information and a clear head — that’s where the best decisions come from.

Looking ahead, where do you see South Florida real estate heading over the next several years?

Jessica: I’m optimistic. People keep coming — residents, businesses, entrepreneurs, investors from all over. The infrastructure keeps improving, the luxury development keeps coming, and Miami’s reputation as a global destination just keeps growing. Markets always have their quieter stretches, sure, but I think South Florida stays one of the strongest luxury markets in the country — because people here aren’t just buying property. They’re buying a way of life.

Finally, what do you enjoy most about helping clients find their perfect home?

Jessica: Everyone’s got a different story — different priorities, different dreams. I love getting to know what really matters to a person and then guiding them through the process without the stress. Rental, dream home, relocation, investment — whatever it is, I want it to feel smooth and even a little fun, and I want them to end up somewhere that genuinely feels like home. That’s the whole point.