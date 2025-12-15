Interview With Feras Mousilli: Building a Human-Centered Legal Practice for the Modern Era

In today’s fast-moving tech and business landscape, few legal leaders have carved out a path as distinctive as Feras Mousilli, co-founder of Lloyd & Mousilli.

With a background spanning engineering, global business, and intellectual property law, Mousilli has built a boutique law firm that challenges the traditional mold, prioritizing innovation, balance, and a client-centric approach shaped by his own values.

In the conversation below, Mousilli reflects on the experiences that shaped him, the motivations behind his firm’s creation, and the philosophy that continues to guide his work as an entrepreneurial attorney supporting founders worldwide.

Hazel Saunders: Where did your passion for entrepreneurship come from?

Feras Mousilli: My passion for entrepreneurship was shaped by my upbringing. I grew up in a Syrian immigrant family where my father, an engineer, and my mother, a teacher, instilled a hands-on, problem-solving mindset. I was always taking things apart, like our first family computer, just to understand how they worked. Watching my father rebuild our life in America taught me that you can truly transform your life (and in turn, others’ lives) by owning what you do and creating opportunities of your own.

Hazel Saunders: Why did you decide to start Lloyd & Mousilli?

Feras Mousilli: After working in Big Law and in-house roles, I realized I didn’t want the lifestyle that came with many senior legal careers. I worked with attorneys that were alienated from their families, neglecting their health, and had no hobbies outside of work. I wanted a legal practice that aligned with my personal values. When a former client from Dell asked me to take on a major project for them, I saw an opportunity to start a firm that worked on my terms. That’s how Lloyd& Mousilli began; with the goal of creating a sustainable lifestyle practice for myself and now, for others.

Hazel Saunders: What is a unique component of your legal career that sets you apart?

Feras Mousilli: I have a deeply technical background with a master’s in biomedical engineering and a foundation in computer science, which I pair with strong communication skills and extroversion. That combination allows me to connect with clients on both a technical and human level. I also bring a global perspective, having lived and worked across the U.S., the Middle East, and beyond. That experience helps me support founders and clients navigating international business with a unique perspective and cultural understanding.

Hazel Saunders: What is something you do regularly that you recommend to other business owners?

Feras Mousilli: I prioritize protecting my personal time. I believe everyone needs a routine that isn’t about work, whether it’s exercise, cooking, or learning something new. It helps me stay grounded and think clearly. I also don’t let others rush my decision-making; I create space to reflect so my responses are thoughtful, not reactive.

Hazel Saunders: What advice would you give to your younger self?

Feras Mousilli: Diversify earlier. I started investing in real estate in my 30s, and that financial flexibility allowed me to grow Lloyd & Mousilli the way I envisioned. I’d tell my younger self to think holistically. Don’t put everything in one basket. Build a foundation that supports your long-term goals, not just your short-term ones.

Hazel Saunders: What do you envision for the future of your law firm, Lloyd & Mousilli?

Feras Mousilli: I want Lloyd & Mousilli to continue growing as an international, tech-focused boutique law firm that supports not just clients, but also the attorneys and staff who work here. The firm was built to provide a lifestyle that doesn’t require sacrificing personal values for professional success, and I want to scale that model for others.

Hazel Saunders: What motivates you to continue doing what you do?

Feras Mousilli: What motivates me is seeing the people around me grow and succeed. Building Lloyd & Mousilli has never just been about legal work; it’s about creating something that empowers others to take ownership, build confidence, and realize their potential. Watching the team step into roles they never imagined for themselves and thrive in them is incredibly rewarding.

Closing Thoughts

Feras Mousilli’s journey is a powerful example of what happens when technical expertise, cultural perspective, and personal values intersect with entrepreneurial courage. By redefining what a legal career can look like—and building a firm designed to elevate both clients and colleagues—he continues to shape a more human, thoughtful, and innovative approach to law.

As Lloyd & Mousilli expands its global footprint, Mousilli’s commitment to balanced success and meaningful impact remains at the heart of the firm’s future.