Inside Adam Milstein’s Campus Antisemitism Playbook

Campus antisemitism did not begin on October 7, 2023. It became undeniable then, as encampments, walkouts, and open harassment of Jewish students turned American quads into the most visible front of a much older fight. What distinguished Adam Milstein’s response was that it required no scramble. The defensive architecture he had been funding for years was already standing on those campuses when the crisis arrived, and the months that followed became an unplanned stress test of a system built well in advance.

The stakes of the campus fight, in Milstein’s view, extend far past graduation. Universities are where the next generation of journalists, judges, executives, and elected officials form their assumptions about Jews and about Israel. A hostile campus does not just make four years miserable for Jewish students. It trains the future leadership of every American institution to treat that hostility as normal. That is why campus work sits near the center of his philanthropic strategy rather than at its margins.

The Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation, which Milstein co-founded with his wife Gila, publishes its portfolio of supported organizations openly. Read the campus-facing entries together and a structure emerges. This is not a donor scattering gifts across causes. It is a layered system, with each layer covering a different failure mode of university life. One layer assumes students need better arguments. Another assumes arguments are not enough and institutions need organized pressure. A third assumes pressure will sometimes fail too, and prepares for the courtroom. The layers are redundant by design, because campuses fail Jewish students in more than one way.

The first layer is education and presence. StandWithUs trains students to answer hostility with facts and equips them long before they face their first wall of protest signs. Students Supporting Israel takes the complementary approach of building chapters led by the students themselves, on the theory that a peer making the case in a dorm lounge persuades in ways no visiting speaker can. Both organizations work on the same long timeline: a student reached as a freshman spends four years as an informed voice on campus and decades afterward as an alumnus who remembers what the fight looked like.

The second layer is coordination and accountability. The Israel on Campus Coalition knits hundreds of local efforts into a national picture, so that a tactic proven at one university travels quickly to the next instead of being reinvented campus by campus. Alums for Campus Fairness organizes the constituency administrators find hardest to ignore: graduates, whose donations and reputational weight give them leverage that current students rarely hold.

The third layer is legal force. The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law advances the civil rights of Jewish students through the mechanism universities respond to most reliably: litigation and federal civil rights complaints. When education fails and pressure fails, a Title VI filing concentrates an administration’s attention in ways open letters never have. Funding the legal layer alongside the educational one reflects a clear-eyed view of how institutions actually change. Universities are risk-management organizations before they are anything else, and the surest way to change a risk calculation is to attach a legal consequence to the status quo.

The design reflects what Milstein calls Active Philanthropy, his long-standing practice of contributing time, expertise, and connections alongside capital rather than mailing checks and awaiting annual reports. Applied to the campus fight, it means the organizations he supports are not isolated grantees but parts of a deliberate whole: educators feeding informed students into advocacy networks, advocacy networks generating the documentation lawyers need, lawyers winning precedents that make every educator’s job easier.

Universities measure time in semesters, and every September delivers a new freshman class that has never heard any of these arguments before. That rhythm is exactly why Milstein treats campus work as permanent infrastructure rather than crisis response. Donors who fund a reaction to one ugly semester are gone by the time the next one arrives; the organizations in his portfolio are built to still be standing then. The encampments of 2024 made headlines and faded. The system built to outlast them is still there, layer on layer, waiting for the next first week of classes.