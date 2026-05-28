Inner Landscapes: The Themes of Consciousness and Transformation in Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld’s Work

Few artists manage to sustain a creative vision across decades of shifting cultural landscapes, but Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld has built an expansive body of work that holds remarkably steady at its philosophical core.

A multidisciplinary artist, poet and author who grew up in Southern California and studied art and psychology at UCLA, Kleefeld has spent more than four decades exploring the inner territories of the human mind, including its spiritual longings, symbolic languages and capacity for radical transformation. Her paintings, drawings and writings don’t simply document a life. They constitute a sustained inquiry into what it means to be a conscious being navigating an often mysterious universe.

Born in Catford, England, Kleefeld relocated to the United States as a child and eventually settled into the rugged solitude of Big Sur, California, where she has lived and worked since 1980. That coastal wilderness with its storms, silences and vast horizons has shaped her sensibility in ways both obvious and subtle. But it’s her inner landscape, as much as the outer one, that fuels a creative output now spanning twenty-five books and an extensive catalog of paintings and drawings held in museum and institutional collections internationally.

An Intuitive Approach to the Canvas and the Page

Kleefeld’s creative philosophy is rooted in intuition and process rather than predetermined outcome. She has described her art as “an innocent interactive mirror of my innermost process, whisking me out of time into the Timeless.” This framing of art as a portal rather than a product runs through everything she makes.

Her paintings range from romantic figurative to fully abstract, often featuring dense, symbolic imagery drawn from nature, mythology and psychological archetypes. Critics and scholars have noted the influence of chance-based and expressionist traditions in her visual practice, as well as what one exhibition catalog described as a “pantheistic reverence for the wilderness she inhabits.”

That reverence extends to the cosmos as well.

A 2024 exhibition at the Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum at California State University, Long Beach, titled “Cosmic Connections,” drew from her large abstract paintings of the late 1980s and early 1990s, a period when she was actively developing what she calls “the flow.”

Her understanding of herself as a creative being is embedded in a larger natural and spiritual universe. The exhibition reflected her ongoing exploration of “spiritual movements and consciousness-expansive practices,” language that captures the dual register in which she has always worked: the intensely personal alongside the metaphysically universal.

Consciousness as Subject and Method

What distinguishes Kleefeld from many of her contemporaries is her insistence on treating consciousness itself as both the subject and the method of her work. Her first book, Climates of the Mind, was translated into Braille by the Library of Congress and has been used in psychology courses at Cal State Long Beach, a recognition that her explorations of the inner life carry intellectual as well as aesthetic weight. Her writing, in the words of one reviewer, “performs a rare literary alchemy, fusing science and sensuality, genetics and generosity, global biology and personal biography.”

Kleefeld’s literary output spans poetry, philosophical prose and what might be called “visionary nonfiction.” It’s work that draws on psychology, spirituality and the natural world in roughly equal measure.

Her book The Alchemy of Possibility: Reinventing Your Personal Mythology blends painting, poetry and philosophy into a format she has compared to the I Ching, designed to be consulted as much as read linearly. “Creativity is the main life source,” she has said. “We each express it differently. And in expressing who we are, there’s a healing there.” That conviction and that creative expression and psychological health are inseparable and form the philosophical backbone of her entire oeuvre.

Her writings have been translated into more than fifteen languages, and several of her publications appear in bilingual and trilingual editions distributed internationally. Titles like Soul Seeds: Revelations and Drawings, Vagabond Dawns and Immortal Seeds: Bearing Gold from the Abyss are used as inspirational texts in universities and healing centers worldwide, suggesting a readership that seeks not just literary pleasure but genuine guidance through interior terrain.

Nature, Symbolism and the Wilderness Within

Kleefeld’s decades in Big Sur have left an indelible mark on her visual and verbal language. The cliffs, the ocean and the surrounding wilderness aren’t merely a backdrop. They’re active participants in her creative process.

Her paintings frequently echo the dramatic rhythms of the natural world, sweeping gestural marks that mirror weather systems, forms that suggest geological time, palettes drawn from tide pools and storm light. One description of her style noted influences from the Nabis, the late 19th-century French avant-garde painters who treated nature as spiritual revelation rather than documentary subject.

This connection between the outer and inner landscape gives her work its characteristic layered quality. Symbolic imagery, appearing as recurring figures of birds, waves, celestial bodies and human forms in states of emergence or dissolution, carries meaning that operates simultaneously on personal and archetypal levels. It’s a visual vocabulary built over decades of solitary observation, one that makes her work immediately recognizable and formally consistent across very different media. She’s worked in painting, drawing and mixed media, but the animating sensibility remains constant: the natural world as teacher, the self as student and the artwork as a record of that ongoing education.

Kleefeld continues this exploration in her recent book, “Wilderness Muse: Reflections on My Life in the Wilds of Big Sur,” which is set to release via Amazon and the artist’s website in June. Informed in part by a vivid collection of personal journal entries and in part by the dynamic land and seascapes that inspired them, this book envelopes readers in poetic observations that catalyze profound self-reflection.

A Literary Legacy That Crosses Borders

Kleefeld’s literary reputation extends well beyond the United States. Her writings are featured as part of a continuing course at Swansea University in Wales, “The Other Half of the Sky: Eight Woman Writers,” alongside seven other acclaimed female authors. Her poetry has been nominated for The Pushcart Prize and appeared in journals and anthologies internationally. In 2014, she received the Il Meleto di Guido Gozzano Award for Poetry in Turin, Italy, one of several international recognitions that underscore the reach of her literary voice.

A biography of her life, The Fathomless Tides of the Heart, written by Welsh poet Peter Thabit Jones, traces her journey from war-torn Europe to Big Sur’s cliffs and, eventually, to the heights of a remarkable cultural legacy. Reviewers have praised it for illuminating “the dynamics of creativity itself — its tensions, complexities, mysteries,” as well as the singular quality of Kleefeld’s vision. Jerry Garcia of The Grateful Dead offered a memorable endorsement of her earlier work, calling it essential reading for “everyone who wants to stay current with information from the outer perimeters of consciousness exploration.”

Philanthropy as an Extension of Creative Vision

Kleefeld’s commitment to inspiring creativity in others hasn’t remained confined to the page or canvas. Her philanthropic work reflects the same values that animate her art: a belief that exposure to creative expression can catalyze genuine inner transformation, particularly for young people encountering art for the first time.

Her $10 million donation to California State University, Long Beach transformed a constrained university museum into the Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum, a fully realized public-facing cultural institution with expanded exhibition galleries, collection storage, a study center and a dedicated teaching classroom.

More recently, Kleefeld has turned her attention to the East Coast, funding the Campagna Kleefeld Center for Creativity in the Arts at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. The new state-of-the-art facility will serve as MCLA’s primary gallery and arts programming hub, linking the arts with academic disciplines ranging from humanities to business and computer science. MCLA President James F. Birge, Ph.D., described it as “a game-changer, not only for our students and faculty but also Berkshire County and its surrounding communities, and will continue to be for generations to come.”

Her own words, inscribed on a plaque in the CSULB museum lobby, offer the clearest window into her philanthropic intent: “My aspiration is that both students and visitors to the university will embark on their own journeys of inner discovery and creative expression . . . May the Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum at CSULB be a source of inspiration for future generations of students and visitors to recognize the profound impact creativity can have on all our lives.”

A Vision That Endures

What ties together Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld’s painting, poetry, prose and philanthropy is a single, coherent vision: that human beings are capable of profound inner transformation, that creative expression is one of the most powerful vehicles for that transformation and that sharing such expression generously through exhibitions, books and the institutions that house them is itself a form of gift.

In an era that often prizes surface over depth and novelty over sustained inquiry, Kleefeld’s decades-long commitment to exploring the farthest reaches of consciousness represents something genuinely rare. Her work invites viewers and readers not simply to look or listen, but to go inward and to trust what they find there.