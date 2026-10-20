Injuries at Texas Private Clubs: Do Waivers Apply?

Private country clubs offer members access to championship golf courses, premium fitness facilities, tennis courts, and exclusive recreational amenities. However, an injury involving defective equipment or unsafe property conditions raises questions about legal responsibility. Under Texas law, signing a membership agreement does not automatically eliminate the right to pursue compensation for injuries caused by negligence.

Determining whether an injury claim is valid requires examining the club’s legal duties, the circumstances surrounding the accident, and the language of any liability waiver.

Private Clubs Still Have Premises Liability Duties

Texas premises liability law generally requires property operators to exercise reasonable care toward paying members and invited guests. These responsibilities include addressing unreasonable hazards that the operator knows or reasonably should know about.

In Austin v. Kroger Texas, L.P., 465 S.W.3d 193 (Tex. 2015), the Texas Supreme Court explained that property operators generally satisfy their duties by correcting concealed dangerous conditions or providing adequate warnings.

The Ritz Herald’s coverage of exclusive private clubs illustrates how sophisticated facilities have become central to premium membership experiences. Expensive amenities and exclusive membership policies do not independently determine whether a club fulfilled its legal responsibilities.

Liability Waivers Must Meet Texas Legal Standards

Many private recreational facilities require members to sign agreements releasing the business from certain injury claims. However, Texas courts impose specific requirements before enforcing contractual provisions that excuse a business from its own negligence.

In Dresser Industries, Inc. v. Page Petroleum, Inc., 853 S.W.2d 505 (Tex. 1993), the Texas Supreme Court established two important fair-notice requirements:

Express negligence: The agreement must clearly state that it releases the business from liability for its own negligence.

Conspicuousness: The provision must be sufficiently noticeable to attract a reasonable person’s attention.

A Fort Worth personal injury attorney evaluating a recreational injury claim examines the membership agreement alongside the circumstances of the accident. The existence of a signed waiver does not independently establish that every potential claim is barred.

Gross Negligence Presents a Separate Legal Question

Ordinary negligence and gross negligence involve different legal standards. Under Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code Section 41.001(11), gross negligence requires an extreme degree of risk and actual awareness of that risk accompanied by conscious indifference.

In Van Voris v. Team Chop Shop, LLC, 402 S.W.3d 915 (Tex. App. Dallas 2013), the court held that a pre-injury release covering ordinary negligence did not eliminate claims involving gross negligence.

For example, allegations that management repeatedly ignored documented equipment failures present different questions from an isolated maintenance oversight. A general negligence waiver does not necessarily protect a recreational facility from claims involving substantially more serious misconduct.

Club Ownership and Management Affect Liability

Private clubs frequently employ management companies, maintenance contractors, fitness instructors, and outside service providers. Determining responsibility requires identifying who controlled the equipment or property condition that caused the injury.

A defective exercise machine might involve maintenance failures, while an unsafe walkway raises questions about property inspections. These incidents require different evidence concerning responsibility and causation.

The Ritz Herald’s discussion of premium fitness experiences highlights the growing relationship between hospitality, wellness, and membership-based facilities. A club’s branding does not determine which business entity legally controlled the dangerous condition.

Recreational Use Protections Have Specific Limits

Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code Chapter 75 limits landowner liability under qualifying recreational-use circumstances. Section 75.001 includes activities such as swimming, hiking, bicycling, and other outdoor recreation.

However, Section 75.003 establishes conditions involving admission charges and qualifying insurance coverage. These requirements mean that recreational-use protections do not automatically extend to every commercial country club.

The activity involved, the property’s ownership structure, and the statutory conditions determine whether recreational-use limitations apply. A paid membership alone does not resolve the analysis.

Comparative Fault Can Reduce Compensation

Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code Section 33.001 generally prevents an injured claimant from recovering damages when their responsibility exceeds 50%.

Under Section 33.012, recoverable damages are reduced by the claimant’s assigned percentage of responsibility. For example, an award of $150,000 becomes $105,000 when the claimant bears 30% responsibility, before other adjustments.

A club might argue that an injured member ignored posted warnings or misused equipment. Those allegations require supporting evidence rather than assumptions about recreational activities.

Evidence and Filing Deadlines Determine the Next Steps

Maintenance records, surveillance footage, incident reports, and witness statements help establish what happened before an injury. Medical documentation also establishes the nature of the injuries and their connection to the incident.

Under Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code Section 16.003, personal injury lawsuits generally must be filed within two years, subject to exceptions. Delays also risk losing important evidence.

The critical distinction is between accepting the ordinary risks of recreation and suffering an injury caused by legally actionable negligence. Whether a private club faces liability depends on its actual duties, the conduct involved, and the enforceability of any agreement limiting recovery.

This article provides general legal information and is not individualized legal advice.