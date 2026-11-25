Silver reached $121.67 an ounce on January 29, 2026, the highest price the metal has ever traded at in plain dollars. It has since fallen back to around $66, but the run sent a lot of families back to the shoebox of coins a parent or grandparent left behind, asking how much this coin is worth and whether the whole lot is worth anything at all.

The honest answer is that most inherited collections hold face-value coins and silver, with the occasional coin worth real money hiding among them. Sorting them used to mean a price guide, a magnifying glass, and a lot of evenings. A coin identifier such as https://coininapp.com now does the first pass from two phone photos per coin, showing the year and mint along with a value range by condition, so you know which coins deserve a closer look before anyone makes you an offer.

Start with the silver

US dimes, quarters, and half dollars dated 1964 or earlier are 90% silver, and they turn up in almost every family collection. Their floor value moves with the metal. At $66 an ounce, a silver dime holds about $4.77 of silver, a quarter about $11.94, and a half dollar about $23.87. At January’s peak, the same quarter held about $22.

That floor matters because the first offer an heir hears is often a melt offer for the whole box. Check the dates before you accept one. A roll of 1964 quarters and a roll of 1965 quarters look almost the same, but only one of them is silver, and the edge tells you which: clad coins show a copper stripe; silver ones do not.

How much is this coin worth beyond the metal

For coins that may carry a collector premium, two questions decide most of the price. What exactly is it? That means the year and the mint mark, the small letter that shows where it was struck. And what condition is it in? Graders judge wear on the highest points of the design on a scale from Good up to Mint State, and the gap between grades can be wide. CoinIn’s data puts an 1879-S Morgan silver dollar at about $45 in Good condition and around $520 in Mint State 65, for the same date and the same mint.

Errors and varieties add another layer. Doubled dies and off-center strikes are the classic examples, and both can push an ordinary-looking coin well above its book price. This is where a coin identifier earns its keep, because CoinIn flags known errors and varieties along with the mintage for each year. The app also keeps a log of every coin you scan with a running total for the collection, which is useful when an estate needs a rough inventory.

A coin value lookup in four steps

Sort by country, then by denomination and date. Set aside anything silver or gold. Photograph each coin on its own, front and back, in good light, sharp and centered. Run the photos through a coin scanner and note the value range for each coin. Pull out everything that comes back near the top of its range or with an error flag. Those coins go to a professional.

Do not clean anything. Grading services such as PCGS and NGC will not give a numeric grade to a coin that has been improperly cleaned, and buyers pay less for one.

When to bring in an expert

A phone scan is a first check, not an appraisal. If the collection was built by a serious collector, with graded slabs or gold in it, it is worth paying for an independent grade on the best pieces and getting more than one dealer quote. The 2026 edition of the Red Book, the standard price guide for US coins, opens with a section on grading that is worth reading before you talk to anyone.

Taxes are the other reason to slow down. The IRS generally lets heirs use a stepped-up basis, meaning the coins are valued at their fair market value on the date of death rather than what the original owner paid. That makes a dated record of what the collection was worth at the time useful later, if you sell.

NGC’s Jeff Garrett, who has written about what to do when an inheritance arrives in coins, makes the same point plainly: most coin dealers cannot give tax advice, so get it from someone who can before the coins change hands.