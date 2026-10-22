Infragistics to Contribute Directly to Blazor Under Microsoft Collaboration

Infragistics said it is working with Microsoft to advance Blazor, contributing new features, bug fixes and engineering resources directly to the framework and the broader .NET ecosystem.

The company, which builds UI and UX tools used by enterprises including Morgan Stanley, Société Générale, Infosys and Canon, has nearly four decades of experience in the space. In late 2025 it open-sourced 50 of its Ignite UI controls for Blazor, including a free data grid, Grid Lite, Combo Box, Tile Manager, Tree and Stepper. Those sit inside the wider Ignite UI for Blazor library, which also includes commercial data grids, Dock Manager and charts.

Infragistics has dedicated engineers primarily to .NET 11 development in Blazor. Those contributions become part of the framework. It is also open-sourcing an MIT-licensed Blazor wrapper for ApexCharts, a JavaScript charting library with more than 1.5 million weekly NPM installs. The wrapper gives Blazor developers a native C# API for 17 chart types.

The company said its Blazor products have gone through Microsoft’s compliance process for security and accessibility. Ignite UI will now appear in Visual Studio scaffolder and project templates. Microsoft says more than 7 million .NET developers use the Visual Studio family each month.

“Microsoft has built one of the most important developer ecosystems, and this collaboration gives us the opportunity to contribute directly to the framework many of our customers and the broader .NET community rely on every day,” said Jason Beres, COO at Infragistics. “By contributing engineering resources directly to Blazor, we’re helping shape the framework’s continued evolution and improve the experience for developers building on .NET.”

“The .NET ecosystem is strongest when companies that build for developers also contribute back to the frameworks developers rely on every day,” said Daniel Roth, Principal Product Manager, ASP.NET, Microsoft. “Infragistics brings nearly four decades of experience building enterprise UI and developer tools, and its engineers are now contributing directly to Blazor as we continue improving the developer experience for the .NET community.”

The announcement is a partnership and open-source commitment, not a product launch with a ship date. The concrete steps are the engineering contribution to Blazor, the ApexCharts wrapper, and the Visual Studio template integration.