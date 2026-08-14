Indochino Plans Ten New US Showrooms in 2027 After Strong Earnings Run

Indochino is preparing to open ten new showrooms across the United States in 2027, the company’s largest commitment to standalone retail in years. Six sites are already locked in for early next year, with four more expected to open in the middle or later part of 2027.

The confirmed early openings are Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Columbia, Maryland; Ross Park, Pennsylvania; Brea, California; Roosevelt Field, New York; and Boca Raton, Florida. The remaining four locations will be named in the coming months once leases are finalized.

The expansion follows six straight quarters of positive EBITDA, including a record quarterly result in the second quarter of 2026. Company leaders say the financial results give them confidence to push deeper into physical retail with a smaller-format showroom model.

“This is the largest investment we’ve placed on standalone retail in years, and it is the start of a new small-format approach to our retail network, one we think we can expand for a decade,” said Drew Green, President and CEO of Indochino. “Our customers keep telling us they want the Indochino showroom experience closer to home and the consumer data we have gives us the confidence to deliver our showroom experience to more geographies, in a format that provides unique value to the communities and stakeholders we serve.”

Each new location will deliver the full Indochino experience: one-on-one sessions with Style Guides, premium fabric selection, and made-to-measure suits, shirts and outerwear. The company positions the expansion as a core growth lever, choosing markets where customer demand is already strong.

Founded in 2007, Indochino operates showrooms in the United States and Canada along with an e-commerce platform focused on custom apparel. More information is available at indochino.com.