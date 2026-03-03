ILIA Beauty Introduces Skin Blur Serum Concealer With Skincare-Infused Formula

ILIA Beauty has unveiled its newest complexion product, the Skin Blur Serum Concealer, a lightweight makeup formula that combines coverage with skincare benefits. The product is part of the brand’s ongoing push to create “skin-first” cosmetics that enhance complexion while supporting long-term skin health.

The concealer is described as a featherweight, blurring formula that melts into the skin and delivers up to 12 hours of crease-resistant wear. According to the company, it sets out to provide a soft, natural finish that mimics an airbrushed look without feeling heavy.

Skincare-Focused Ingredients

The new formula incorporates several skincare ingredients commonly found in treatment products. Key components include:

Matrixyl 3000 Glyx peptide complex to help support skin elasticity and firmness

Sea fennel extract is designed to brighten and smooth the complexion

Caffeine to reduce puffiness and help energize the under-eye area

Together, these ingredients aim to provide hydration for up to 12 hours, while also helping minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time.

The formula also includes powdered microspheres that diffuse light, creating a blurred effect that helps soften the look of pores and imperfections.

Clinical Results and Product Claims

ILIA reported positive feedback from a clinical study involving 53 participants. According to the company’s findings:

100 percent said the concealer instantly blurred skin

100 percent said the formula felt weightless

96 percent said it did not crease after extended wear

100 percent said bare skin looked healthier after continued use

The product is also dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic, vegan, and cruelty-free, and designed for sensitive skin.

Shade Range and Availability

The Skin Blur Serum Concealer launches in 34 shades, offering multiple undertone options to accommodate a wide range of skin tones.

The product is priced at $32 and became available online on March 3, 2026, through ILIA’s website and major beauty retailers, including Sephora and Ulta. In-store availability follows shortly afterward, with Sephora locations receiving the product on March 6 and Ulta stores beginning on March 8.

Pop-Up Experience to Promote the Launch

To celebrate the release, ILIA is hosting a traveling pop-up activation called “The Complexion Residency.” The immersive event debuted in Los Angeles from March 3 to March 8 and will return in Vancouver from April 9 to April 12.

Founded by Sasha Plavsic, ILIA has built its reputation around “clean beauty” products that blend skincare and makeup. The brand is widely known for cult favorites such as the Super Serum Skin Tint and Limitless Lash Mascara.