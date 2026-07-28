Ignacio Duron: Leading by Solving the Right Problems

Some business leaders are known for making bold predictions. Ignacio Duron prefers solving real problems.

That mindset has shaped every stage of his career. From working in the plumbing trade to becoming CEO of Most Valuable Plumber, Duron has built his reputation through practical experience, steady learning, and consistent execution.

His philosophy is simple.

“I’ve learned that the first problem you see usually isn’t the real one,” Duron says. “If you slow down and understand what’s happening, you usually find a better solution.”

That approach has helped him lead a growing family business serving communities across Los Angeles County while staying grounded in the work that started it all.

From North Hollywood to the Skilled Trades

Duron grew up in North Hollywood, California, where teamwork became part of everyday life. Sports played a major role during his childhood, especially football and basketball.

Those experiences taught him responsibility before he ever entered the workforce.

“On a team, you learn that everyone depends on everyone else,” he says. “If one person misses an assignment, the whole team has to adjust. Business works the same way.”

Those early lessons would later influence how he manages employees, customers, and projects.

Learning the Business From the Ground Up

Why the Job Site Became His Best Classroom

Duron entered the plumbing industry by working directly in the field.

Instead of beginning with management responsibilities, he learned installations, repairs, maintenance, and emergency service work one job at a time.

Every project taught something different.

One service call remains clear in his memory.

“A homeowner called because of a small water stain on the ceiling,” he says. “Once we traced the source, we found a slow leak that had been hidden for years. Fixing the stain wouldn’t have solved anything. We had to solve the cause instead of the symptom.”

That experience reinforced a lesson that extends well beyond plumbing.

The obvious answer is not always the right one.

Understanding the full picture produces better decisions.

Building Most Valuable Plumber

Growing Through Trust Instead of Speed

Duron later co-founded Most Valuable Plumber alongside his siblings and brother-in-law.

The company started with a simple goal: provide dependable service and earn customer trust.

Growth came gradually.

The family handled scheduling, customer calls, repairs, and follow-up themselves.

“Doing every part of the business helped us understand where customers got frustrated and where we could improve,” Duron says. “You can’t fix a process if you’ve never experienced it yourself.”

As satisfied customers referred friends and neighbours, the business expanded throughout Los Angeles County, including Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and surrounding communities.

Rather than chasing rapid expansion, Duron focused on improving operations one step at a time.

Continuing to Learn

While building the company, Duron continued investing in his education.

He earned an associate’s degree in Business Administration and Economics and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Business Law at Arizona State University.

For him, education supports experience rather than replacing it.

“Working in the field teaches you how people solve problems. Studying business helps you understand how to build systems that support those people,” he says.

That balance allows him to combine practical experience with long-term planning.

Building Better Teams

Why Character Matters More Than a Perfect Résumé

One lesson that shaped Duron’s leadership came during a period of company growth.

Like many growing businesses, hiring became a priority.

Not every hire worked out.

“We found that experience alone wasn’t enough,” he says. “Someone can know the trade, but if they don’t communicate well or take responsibility, the whole team feels it.”

Today, he looks beyond technical ability.

Reliability, accountability, and a willingness to learn are qualities he values just as highly.

He believes those characteristics are much harder to teach than technical skills.

Coaching Reinforces Leadership

Outside the business, Duron coaches youth football, flag football, and basketball, including his sons’ teams.

He sees coaching as another opportunity to develop leadership.

One experience continues to influence him.

“One player kept asking me to explain the same play every practice,” he recalls. “Near the end of the season, he started explaining it to the younger kids before I even walked over. That showed me confidence grows through repetition and patience.”

The same principle applies in business.

Strong teams are built through consistent coaching, clear communication, and trust.

Looking Ahead

Duron believes skilled trades will remain essential as cities continue to grow and infrastructure continues to age.

He also believes future leaders should spend time learning the work before leading others.

“The more you understand what your team experiences every day, the better decisions you’ll make,” he says.

His own career reflects that philosophy.

From North Hollywood to leading a respected plumbing company, Ignacio Duron has built his success through curiosity, practical thinking, and a willingness to keep learning.

His story shows that leadership is rarely created by one defining moment.

It is built through thousands of small decisions, steady improvement, and a commitment to solving the right problems every single day.