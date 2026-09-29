ICE Says 121 Arrested in North Texas Lake-Area Summer Operation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Sept. 25 that officers arrested 121 people during a summer enforcement push in a Texas lake community, including two alleged members of Tren de Aragua.

ICE Dallas led the work with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Lewisville Police Department. The agency described those arrested as unlawfully present foreign nationals. Prior records listed in the release include assault, family violence, theft, burglary, evading arrest, driving or boating while intoxicated, criminal mischief and traffic offenses. Two people, ICE said, were members of Tren de Aragua, which the State Department has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

“This operation highlights the success we can achieve when federal, state and local law enforcement partners work together toward a common public safety mission,” said ICE Dallas Field Office Director Miguel Vergara. “ICE is committed to upholding the law, enforcing our nation’s immigration laws, and removing individuals who pose a threat to our communities. These arrests reflect our continued focus on public safety and the rule of law.”

The release also said some of those arrested had prior cases involving sexual assault of a child or indecency with a child. During one arrest, officers said they found a 13-year-old girl in a vehicle with Diego Gomez Hernandez, 22, described as a Mexican national in the country illegally. ICE said officers contacted her legal guardian and that Lewisville police opened a follow-up under Texas law.

“This operation allowed our agency to use limited resources more effectively,” Vergara said. “The results speak for themselves: 121 arrests, public safety threats off the streets, and stronger coordination among federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.”

The announcement is an enforcement tally, not a set of convictions on every listed prior charge. Immigration cases and any new state prosecutions will move on separate tracks.