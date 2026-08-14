ICE Operation Muddy Waters Nets 70 Arrests in Mississippi Child Exploitation Sweep

Federal agents just closed the books on a major enforcement push that put 70 people in handcuffs across Mississippi. Operation Muddy Waters, run by ICE Homeland Security Investigations with a long list of state and local partners, focused on child exploitation cases and people who had already been convicted of sex offenses but failed to follow the rules.

The two-week operation produced arrests tied to solicitation of children, possession or distribution of child sexual abuse material, and related crimes. Agents also opened fresh investigations. Some of those new cases involve people who allegedly crossed state lines intending to have sex with minors. Others center on livestreaming of abuse or the trading of illegal images.

HSI Gulfport Assistant Special Agent in Charge Matthew Reidell did not mince words. “Those who choose to hide behind a computer screen to exploit children will not remain hidden,” he said. “Operation Muddy Waters demonstrates HSI’s unwavering commitment to protecting children, supporting victims and holding offenders accountable. We will continue working with our federal, state and local partners to bring these crimes to light, pursue those responsible and help prevent further harm.”

Among those arrested were several people described by authorities as criminal illegal aliens. Cristian Abel Argueta Giron, from Honduras, traveled from Tennessee to Mississippi intending to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a child. Rahul Mondal, from Bangladesh and living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is accused of contacting a 14-year-old boy on social media. Jose Arevalo Garcia, from Mexico, is a noncompliant sex offender with a 2010 sexual assault conviction. Enrique Bravo Gonzalez, also from Mexico, had a prior felony conviction for a sexual offense against a child in 2022.

Two U.S. citizens also landed in custody. Justin Tyler Scott of Pearl, Mississippi, allegedly contacted a 14-year-old boy online for sex. Yves Jean Baptiste Cook of Mendenhall, Mississippi, is accused of messaging a 14-year-old girl, sending explicit videos, and asking for nude photos.

The operation pulled in help from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for both Mississippi districts, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the state Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service, and sheriff’s offices in Marshall, DeSoto, Harrison, Pearl River, and Forrest counties. Oxford police and other local agencies joined in as well.

Officials are asking anyone with tips about child exploitation to call the HSI tipline at 866-DHS-2-ICE. Reports can also go to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST.

This kind of coordinated effort shows what happens when federal agents and local departments share information and dig into the same cases at the same time. Predators who thought they could operate quietly on phones and computers found out otherwise. The arrests will not solve the problem by themselves, but they do remove specific offenders from the streets and open the door to more investigations. Mississippi families deserve that level of attention.