ICE Leads Joint Operation to Arrest Confirmed MS-13 Gang Member in Palm Beach County, Florida

Law enforcement agencies delivered a significant blow to transnational criminal activity this spring when federal and state officers arrested a confirmed member of the violent MS-13 gang in South Florida.

On April 14, agents from ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations worked alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol in a carefully planned operation. The effort ended with the arrest of Luis Merary Peralta-Sevilla, a Honduran national living illegally in the area.

Authorities say Peralta-Sevilla first crossed into the United States illegally back in July 2013. Border Patrol agents caught him in the Rio Grande Valley sector of Texas. He admitted his Honduran citizenship and lack of legal status at the time. An immigration judge later granted him bond, allowing him to remain in the country while removal proceedings moved forward. His next court date had been set for April 2027.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers made the initial stop during the coordinated action. ICE officers then took Peralta-Sevilla into federal custody without any resistance. ICE Director Todd M. Lyons praised the teamwork in a statement following the arrest.

“The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Peralta-Sevilla during a coordinated vehicle stop, and ICE took him into custody without incident,” Lyons said. “He is a member of MS-13, a designated foreign terrorist organization, and he is currently pending removal proceedings with a Department of Justice immigration judge. He will stay in our custody pending the outcome of those proceedings.”

Officers also seized the suspect’s vehicle after discovering violations tied to driving without a valid license. Peralta-Sevilla now sits in the Palm Beach County Jail as arrangements continue for his transfer fully into ICE custody.

This case is unique in that it demonstrates how different agencies can pool resources to find and remove individuals with deep gang ties. MS-13 has developed a scary reputation for horrific violence in several countries, including the United States. Federal officials have stepped up efforts in recent years to dismantle its networks, particularly in areas with large immigrant communities where the gang tries to recruit and operate.

Peralta-Sevilla’s background fits a familiar pattern seen in many enforcement actions. He entered the country without permission more than a decade ago, received temporary release through the immigration system, and now faces deportation after authorities confirmed his active membership in the gang. ICE has stressed that its priority remains public safety, focusing on those who pose genuine risks rather than law-abiding individuals.

The operation reflects broader cooperation between federal immigration authorities and Florida law enforcement. State and local partners have become increasingly involved in identifying criminal aliens who might otherwise slip through the cracks. Supporters of stricter enforcement argue that cases like this prove the value of such partnerships, especially when dealing with groups labeled as terrorist organizations by the U.S. government.

As removal proceedings advance, officials say Peralta-Sevilla will remain detained. ICE continues similar targeted operations nationwide each day, aiming to arrest those with criminal records or gang affiliations who have no legal right to stay.

This latest success in Palm Beach County serves as a reminder that persistent, coordinated work can yield results in the fight against organized crime that crosses borders. “Getting dangerous elements off the streets and back to their home countries is a win for communities across Florida and beyond.