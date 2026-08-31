ICE HSI Seizes More Than 22,000 Ancient Artifacts in Florida

ICE Homeland Security Investigations Tampa, working with HSI’s Cultural Property, Art and Antiquities division and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has seized more than 22,000 artifacts in an investigation of global antiquities smuggling. Officials called the haul one of the largest in HSI history.

Authentication will take time. Preliminary reviews indicate some objects may date from 1,000 to 5,000 years ago and may have come from sites across Europe, Africa, the Levant and the eastern Mediterranean.

The items under review include coins, terracotta pots and vases, statues, weapons, jewelry, trinkets and mosaic picture frames. HSI said cultural property in such cases can range from Egyptian statues to Byzantine glass vessels to ancient Greek and Roman coins. Because there is no field test for antiquities, agents are working with university specialists to identify the objects.

“Preserving cultural heritage is not only a matter of law enforcement, but also a commitment to history and humanity,” said HSI Tampa acting Special Agent in Charge Micah McCombs. “The trafficking of cultural property not only robs civilizations of their heritage, but also channels money into transnational criminal organizations, results in international financial crimes and, in some cases, even funds terrorist activities.”

“The identification and authentication process for so many pieces will take some time to complete,” said Senior Advisor Mary Cook of HSI International Operations’ Cultural Property, Art and Antiquities Program. “The artifacts in this case that are determined to be genuine will be one of a kind, and HSI wants to take every step necessary to ensure a civilization’s history is preserved for generations to come.”

During a week of processing, HSI Tampa hosted more than a dozen experts, including archaeological specialists. The University of South Florida and the University of Pennsylvania are providing analysis, historical context and conservation support.

“I never imagined I’d hold an object that may have been created more than 4,000 years ago,” said HSI Tampa Special Agent Leanna Richardson, the case agent. “It’s like touring a museum with your own personal archaeologist as a tour guide and you get to touch all the pieces.”

HSI said genuine artifacts identified in the case are expected to be repatriated to their countries of origin. The investigation remains ongoing.