ICE Boston Arrests Brazilian Fugitive Convicted of Aggravated Murder

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers in Boston arrested a Brazilian national wanted for aggravated murder during a targeted operation on August 3 at Westborough District Court.

Maycon Souto Dos Reis, a criminal illegal alien and foreign fugitive, had been convicted in Brazil and sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison. Brazilian authorities issued an arrest warrant for him on September 14, 2024.

Dos Reis first drew the attention of ERO Boston after he was arrested on May 29 in Southborough for operating a motor vehicle without a license. He had entered the United States illegally on June 7, 2024, and was released into the country by the previous administration.

“This is yet another example of what the media often characterizes as a non-criminal, when in reality, many of these individuals are murderers, sexual predators, gang members and more. They simply do not have a criminal record in the United States,” said acting ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston Field Office Director David Wesling. “We will continue to pursue these dangerous criminal aliens that sanctuary politicians fight to protect.”

Dos Reis will remain in ICE custody while his deportation proceedings move forward. Officials say the message from the Department of Homeland Security is clear: those who enter the country illegally and break the law will be found, arrested and removed.