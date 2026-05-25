U.S. immigration authorities have taken into custody the sister of a high-ranking figure in Cuba’s military-linked business network, marking another step in efforts to target individuals connected to the island’s ruling elite.

Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Adys Lastres Morera on May 22 in Miami. Officials say she entered the United States as a lawful permanent resident in January 2023 but lost that status after the State Department determined her presence undermines American foreign policy goals toward Cuba.

Her sister, Ania Guillermina Lastres Morera, serves as executive president of Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A., better known as GAESA. The organization is controlled by the Cuban military and has a huge impact on the country’s economy, managing everything from retail to tourism. Estimates suggest it controls around 70 percent of economic activity on the island, with revenues flowing into accounts that primarily benefit regime insiders rather than ordinary citizens.

Acting Executive Associate Director John Condon of HSI highlighted the scale of the issue. He noted that GAESA sits at the center of what many describe as a kleptocratic system, handling billions in assets while average Cubans face ongoing hardships under communist rule. Allowing family members of such officials to remain in the United States could send the wrong message about access to American institutions, he said.

The move comes at a time of heightened scrutiny on Cuban regime connections. Just days before the arrest, federal prosecutors unsealed charges against Raul Castro in connection with events from the 1990s. These developments reflect a broader push to hold accountable those tied to networks that operate against U.S. interests.

Lastres Morera will stay in ICE custody as removal proceedings move forward. Government records show she had not pursued naturalization or applied for a U.S. passport during her time in the country.

The case highlights the difficulty of separating family ties from political and economic ties in relations with authoritarian governments. For years, GAESA has been cited by observers as a central pillar of control that diverts resources from the Cuban people into clandestine channels overseas.

“Enforcement actions remind us that it is U.S. policy to deny benefits to individuals associated with systems that repress freedom and prosperity,” authorities said. Anyone with information about related activities is urged to contact ICE through official channels.

Although the world is watching Cuba and the economic situation is not getting better , things are still complicated . These types of cases show the human side of the bigger pressures .