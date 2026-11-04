ICE Arrests MS-13 Gang Member in Fairfax County After High-Speed Escape Attempt

Officers from the ICE Washington, D.C. field office arrested a criminal illegal alien and member of the notorious MS-13 transnational criminal gang in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The ICE Washington, D.C. Fugitive Operations Team apprehended Walter Alexander Soto-Rodriguez in Alexandria on Oct. 29. Soto-Rodriguez is a documented member of the MS-13 Gangsters Clique. During his apprehension, Soto-Rodriguez attempted to flee in his vehicle. He clipped the corner of one ICE vehicle and struck several parked vehicles in a failed attempt to escape. Officers observed Soto-Rodriguez driving recklessly at a high rate of speed, maneuvering around civilian vehicles and entering the opposing lane of travel, creating a significant risk to public safety. Soto-Rodriguez then lost control of his vehicle, which fishtailed and crossed into the opposing lane of travel, crashing into a guardrail. At this point, ICE officers pinned the vehicle in place, preventing further movement. Soto-Rodriguez then exited his vehicle, fled on foot and ran for about 20 feet before ICE officers caught up to him and arrested him.

“Walter Alexander Soto-Rodriguez has proven to be a significant danger to our Northern Virginia communities,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Robert Guadian. “Not only is he a member of a transnational terror organization, he displayed a blatant disregard for human life during his arrest. In a futile attempt to flee justice, Soto-Rodriguez drove his vehicle in a manner that placed numerous other motorists at risk. Thankfully, our officers apprehended him before he could injure anyone. ICE Washington, D.C. will continue in our mission to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing criminal alien offenders from our Washington, D.C.; Virginia and Maryland communities.”

Soto-Rodriguez illegally entered the United States in May 2016 near Lukeville, Arizona, without being admitted, inspected or paroled by a U.S. immigration official. On May 8, 2025, a Justice Department immigration judge ordered Soto-Rodriguez removed from the United States. He is a criminal illegal alien subject to removal. He will remain in ICE custody and will receive all due process.