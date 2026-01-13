ICE Arrests Dozens of Criminal Illegal Aliens in Minnesota Operation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced this week that it has arrested dozens of illegal aliens with criminal convictions, including offenses such as murder, rape, and child sexual abuse, during a targeted enforcement operation in Minnesota. The action highlights ongoing efforts by federal authorities to detain and remove noncitizens with histories of serious criminal behavior.

According to ICE, the operation focused on identifying and apprehending individuals who had previously evaded deportation despite having final removal orders and convictions for violent offenses. Officials characterized the arrests as part of a larger initiative to enhance public safety by prioritizing the removal of individuals deemed to pose a threat to communities.

ICE Director Todd M. Lyons emphasized that the agency is committed to pursuing those with significant criminal records and enforcing existing immigration laws, even in jurisdictions with policies perceived as limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The agency reported that some of those taken into custody had outstanding removal orders that had gone unenforced for years.

The announcement comes amid broader federal immigration enforcement operations in the region, which have drawn both support and criticism from local leaders and advocacy groups. Supporters of the ICE actions argue that detaining individuals convicted of serious crimes helps prevent further offenses, while critics contend that such operations can strain community relations and raise concerns about civil liberties.

State and local responses to the arrests have varied, reflecting ongoing debate over the balance between immigration enforcement and local public safety priorities. As the operation continues, federal authorities indicate that additional arrests and removals may follow as part of sustained enforcement efforts.

The Minnesota enforcement activity aligns with a broader national pattern of ICE initiatives aimed at targeting noncitizens with serious criminal histories for removal, a priority ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have reiterated in recent years.