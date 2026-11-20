Hundreds of worshippers packed a convention hall in western Seoul on Thursday evening for a night of Christmas praise, as a South Korean Christian media ministry marked the approach of the holiday with a concert-style worship gathering.

About 500 people attended “PowerPraise 2026: JOY,” held at 7:30 p.m. at the Cube Convention Center in the capital’s Sangam-dong neighborhood, Mapo District. The event was organized by PowerPraise, a Seoul-based ministry that produces media content for the Christian community.

The gathering took its theme from the Gospel of Luke, Chapter 2, Verse 10, in which an angel tells a group of shepherds: “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people.” Organizers said the evening was designed to reflect on the joy believers say arrived with the birth of Jesus Christ, and to express it through song.

The program opened with classic Christmas hymns, including “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Silent Night, Holy Night,” “While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks by Night” and “In the Bleak Midwinter.” The mood built as the setlist moved into contemporary worship songs such as “Name Above All Names,” “Thank You Lord” and “Goodness of God.”

Midway through the evening, organizers set aside time for a message reflecting on the meaning of joy. Afterward, the singing returned to songs centered on the Christmas story, among them “Joy to the World,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “King of Kings” and “My Hope Is in Jesus.”

The closing portion featured a run of songs including “Washed,” “Everyday,” and “Greater Love Than This,” as the audience sang along.

“This was a time to come together and praise as we look toward Christmas, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, who came to us as true joy,” an event organizer said.