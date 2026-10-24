HSI Houston Warns Attorneys of Check-and-Wire Scam Posing as Client Work

Homeland Security Investigations Houston issued a warning Oct. 22 about a financial scam targeting attorneys in which fraudsters pose as prospective clients seeking help with routine legal matters such as debt collection or settlements.

The scammers send a large check by mail, courier or FedEx that appears to resolve the dispute and may initially seem to clear through the bank. They then request that the attorney quickly wire a portion of the funds to them, a third party or another account. Once the money is wired, the scammers remove or transfer it before the bank determines the check is fictitious or fraudulent.

“It’s extremely difficult to recover the funds once they’ve been wired to the account controlled by the scammers because they immediately remove or transfer the money to an overseas account where it can’t be traced,” said HSI Houston Special Agent in Charge Lucia Cabral-DeArmas. “That’s why it’s so important that we get the word out to make sure the legal profession is aware that this is occurring and knows what steps to take to avoid becoming a victim.”

HSI advised attorneys to independently verify the identity of any prospective client, confirm the legitimacy of the legal matter and all parties, and contact the issuing bank and any named company using verified numbers from official sources rather than those supplied in the correspondence. Attorneys should wait for the bank to confirm that a check has fully cleared and that funds are final before disbursing any money, be cautious of urgent wire requests, and review trust-account rules and firm procedures. If anything appears suspicious, they should consult the firm’s bank, ethics counsel or risk management personnel.

The warning is a public alert, not a report of specific arrests. The core risk is disbursing funds on a check that has not yet been confirmed as final.