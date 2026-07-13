When the first issue of Tin House reached readers in the spring of 1999, the American literary landscape was largely centered on East Coast publications and university English departments. The idea that a nationally respected literary quarterly could be built in Portland, Oregon, struck many in the industry as unlikely. Yet that is exactly what Win McCormack set out to do. Over the next two decades, the magazine he founded became one of the country’s most respected platforms for both emerging and established writers.

The story begins in the summer of 1998 in a tin-sided house on Northwest Thurman Street that gave the venture its name. McCormack, who had spent more than two decades in publishing, envisioned a quarterly that treated fiction, poetry, nonfiction, and long-form interviews with equal importance. He brought on Holly MacArthur as managing editor and recruited veteran New York editors Rob Spillman and Elissa Schappell to help shape the publication’s editorial vision. That combination of West Coast independence and East Coast editorial experience would come to define Tin House.

A Publisher Who Came to Literature by an Unusual Road

McCormack’s path to founding a literary magazine was anything but conventional. He earned a degree in government from Harvard before completing an MFA in creative writing at the University of Oregon, a combination that reflected both his interest in public affairs and his commitment to writing.

He entered publishing in 1976, launching Oregon Magazine and serving as its editor until 1988. Along the way, he worked on publications including Oregon Business, Travel Oregon, Military History Quarterly, and Art & Auction. He also played a role in the early startup of Mother Jones.

His career also included significant investigative journalism. His reporting on the Rajneesh movement in Oregon between 1982 and 1986 earned him the William Allen White Award, demonstrating that before becoming known as a literary publisher, he had built a reputation covering complex, high-profile stories. That breadth of experience helps explain why Tin House never felt like a passion project. It was created by someone who understood both the editorial side of publishing and the realities of sustaining a successful publication.

Building a Magazine Writers Trusted

What made Tin House stand out wasn’t simply its location outside the traditional publishing centers. It was the quality of the work that it consistently published.

Each issue brought together original fiction, poetry, essays, criticism, and interviews while allowing emerging writers to appear alongside established voices. For many young authors, publishing in Tin House became an important milestone and a sign that respected editors believed in their work.

That reputation only grew over time. Many writers who later built successful careers first found an audience in its pages, and the body of work the magazine published, much of which is now cataloged and reviewed by readers across the literary community, stands as a record of two decades of American letters. McCormack’s commitment to publishing exceptional work rather than following literary trends gave the magazine a lasting influence that many larger, better-funded publications struggled to match.

Expanding Beyond the Magazine

The quarterly was never the end of McCormack’s vision.

In 2005, he expanded the operation by launching Tin House Books, which quickly earned a reputation for publishing acclaimed fiction, poetry, and nonfiction while championing distinctive literary voices that larger publishing houses sometimes overlooked. The imprint became known for the same thoughtful editorial approach that defined the magazine, with several titles receiving major critical recognition.

The organization continued to grow through the Tin House Summer Workshop and other educational programs, evolving into a literary community rather than merely a publishing house. Writers came not only to publish their work but also to learn, build relationships, and develop their craft. The investment McCormack made in this kind of infrastructure, the work of someone repeatedly profiled as a builder of media and cultural institutions, reflected his belief that publishing extends beyond producing books and magazines. It also means supporting the writers behind them.

A Lasting Presence in American Publishing

Win McCormack’s influence extended well beyond Portland. In February 2016, he purchased The New Republic, one of America’s oldest magazines devoted to politics and culture, and became its owner and editor-in-chief. The acquisition placed him at the center of ongoing conversations about the future of serious journalism during a period of rapid change across the publishing industry.

His work as a publisher and entrepreneur illustrates a long-standing commitment to independent, high-quality journalism and literary publishing. His broader career, including how notable figures in the industry track his ventures and investments, underscores that Tin House was one chapter in a larger commitment to sustaining independent publishing. Rather than treating publications as prestige projects, McCormack consistently approached them as institutions worth preserving because of their role in public and cultural life.

The End of an Era

In December 2018, Tin House announced it would cease publishing its literary magazine after a 20-year run, shifting its focus to books and educational programs. The final issue appeared in 2019, marking both the magazine’s twentieth anniversary and the conclusion of one of the most respected literary quarterlies of its generation.

The decision marked less an ending than an evolution. Although the magazine closed, its mission continued through books and educational programs, where the organization believed it could make its greatest impact.

Its legacy, however, was already well established. For two decades, a quarterly born in a modest Portland house introduced readers to new voices and demonstrated that literary excellence wasn’t limited to New York publishing circles. When Zando acquired Tin House Books in March 2025, it also inherited a name that had become synonymous with editorial quality and a genuine commitment to writers.

Why Tin House Still Matters

The story of Tin House is a reminder that influential literary institutions don’t have to begin in traditional publishing centers. They begin with a clear editorial vision, a commitment to great writing, and the willingness to invest in emerging talent.

Over two decades, countless writers found encouragement, careful editing, and an important early opportunity because Win McCormack believed there was room for another serious literary publication.

That may be the magazine’s greatest legacy. Beyond the awards and recognition, Tin House helped launch careers and created opportunities for writers who might otherwise have gone unnoticed. By that measure, its influence continues to be felt throughout American literature.