How Transaction Categorization Works — and Why It Catches Fraud

Most people can’t say where last month’s money actually went. Transaction categorization answers that automatically — and as a side effect, it becomes one of the best fraud detectors you can have.

Open banking, in plain terms

When you connect your bank to Banrox, you’re using open banking: a secure, read-only API connection (through providers like Plaid). You log in through your bank’s own portal, your credentials are never stored by us, and you can revoke access anytime. What comes back is your transaction history — 12 to 24 months of raw data.

What the AI does with it

Raw bank data is messy (“POS DEBIT 4417 SQ *COFFEE”). Our engine cleans and classifies every transaction: income, rent, utilities, subscriptions, debt payments, discretionary spending. From that it builds a picture no single statement shows — your real income pattern, recurring charges you forgot about, and how consistent your cash flow is month to month. That’s also what powers the Subscription Manager: it surfaces every recurring charge and helps you cancel the ones you don’t use.

Why this catches fraud

Fraud hides in noise. Categorization removes the noise. Once the system knows your normal pattern, abnormal activity stands out immediately: a duplicate charge, a merchant you’ve never used, a small $1–2 “test” charge criminals run before a big one, or spending in a category that suddenly breaks your baseline. Instead of you scanning statements line by line, the system flags what doesn’t belong and alerts you while there’s still time to act.

The bigger picture

Categorized, verified transaction data does one more thing: it proves your financial life. Verified income and healthy cash flow — shown directly from your bank data, not self-reported — is exactly what lenders want to see. Inside Banrox, the same data that helps you budget and stop fraud also strengthens your financial profile for the future.