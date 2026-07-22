How to Store Residential Lawn Mowers and Ride-On Mowers During the Off-Season

When the growing season ends, your lawn mower requires more than just being parked in a corner. Proper storage protects your equipment from rust and fuel issues. Taking care of your machine during these cold months ensures that it is ready to work the moment your grass starts growing again. This article provides tips for storing both walk-behind and ride-on mowers during the off-season.

Emptying the Fuel System Correctly

Old petrol left in the tank for months can become stale, turning into a gummy substance that clogs your carburettor and ruins the fuel lines. You should run the mower until the tank is empty or use a fuel stabiliser to prevent the petrol from breaking down while it sits in storage. If you choose a stabiliser, make sure it is mixed by running the engine for a few minutes before you turn it off for the final time.

Cleaning the Deck and Underside

Grass clippings left under your mower deck hold moisture, which is the fastest way to cause rust on your machine’s metal parts. Use a scraper to remove all dried grass and dirt from the underside of the deck before you move the mower into its long-term storage spot. You should also wipe down the exterior of the machine with a damp cloth to remove any debris or chemical residue from fertilisers.

Removing and Charging the Battery

Modern mowers rely on battery power to get started, and these components do not like to sit idle for months without any attention. If you have lawn mowers & ride-on mowers, you should remove the battery and store it in a dry, cool place indoors. It is helpful to use a trickle charger every few weeks to keep the voltage at the correct level, which prevents the battery from dying completely.

Changing Oil and Replacing Filters

Old oil can contain tiny bits of metal and acidic residue that are harmful to your engine if they sit inside the crankcase all winter. Always remember to drain the old oil and refill it with fresh fluid, and replace the air and fuel filters as well. Doing this work now means you can head straight out to mow your lawn as soon as the weather warms up, rather than spending your time on maintenance.

Protecting Against Moisture and Pests

Your shed or garage can become damp during the winter, which can lead to rust on sensitive engine parts or damage to the seat on a ride-on mower. If you cannot keep the mower in a heated space, use a breathable cover to protect it from dust and occasional drips from the ceiling. Avoid using heavy plastic tarps that trap moisture against the metal, as these can actually make the corrosion problem worse.

Storing in a Safe and Dry Location

Where you park your mower is just as important as how you prepare the engine, so choose a stable and flat floor area. For ride-on mowers, it is often best to release the parking brake to prevent the cable from stretching over many months of inactivity. Ensure the area is away from any chemicals or salt used for winter driveways, as these materials can be highly corrosive to your machine’s paint and metal frame.

Checking Blades and Moving Parts

Before you lock your shed for the winter, take a look at the cutting blades to see if they are sharp or if they need replacing. It is much easier to sharpen or change your blades when the machine is clean and resting in your garage than it is when you are rushing to start the season. You should also lightly lubricate any moving parts, such as the height adjustment levers or steering components on a ride-on mower.

A Reliable Start to Your Next Season

Properly putting your lawn mower away is an investment in your own convenience and your machine’s longevity. By managing the fuel, cleaning the deck, and looking after the battery, you create a seamless transition from winter rest to spring activity. Focusing on these details means you avoid the typical headaches that plague other gardeners when the first warm day of the year finally arrives.