How to Sign Up With Free Spins: A Step-by-Step Guide

Many first-time gamblers wonder what the ideal way is to start their very first session on a platform. Our experts believe that claiming free spins on sign up no deposit is one of the best ways to begin a first gambling experience, especially if you’re a slot lover.

Why is that?

This type of deal grants you spins without making a deposit. The only required condition to claim it is registration. After that, the platform you are playing on will give you a number of spins that you can use to play the slots that come with the offer.

This article will take you through a step-by-step guide on how you can redeem this kind of promotion, from the moment you register to the moment you withdraw your winnings. We will provide you with all the necessary knowledge to thoroughly understand the process.

Registration

Before completing your registration process, it’s wise to properly consult the terms and conditions to make sure you are aware of what the bonus requirements are, as well as the casino’s.

The registration steps are more or less the same for any platform you might choose the free spins offer from. We have listed below one of the most common sign-up procedures for your reference.

Begin by claiming the deal you’ve set your eyes on from either the affiliate’s website or the casino itself. The next step usually involves pressing the registration button in order to create an account. Personal information will be necessary at this stage. Your email address, password, username, full name, birthdate, phone number, and address are some of the details you must fill in. After providing this information, you will later have to confirm it through KYC. Once you finalize your profile, the casino will grant you the spins, or you’ll be able to activate them using a promo code. As soon as you’re in possession of your spins, you may begin your play session with the slots placed at your disposal.

Some casinos may offer you the spins automatically, while others will require you to verify your email or phone number, add a payment method, and so on. It all depends on each casino’s regulations and the T&Cs attached to the offer.

Verification

How do casinos verify your identity?

Through the KYC (Know Your Customer) verification process, which checks and confirms your identity. And in order to verify your identity, apart from providing your full name, you’ll need to upload an ID document.

In addition, a recent proof of your address is required. Another essential document is a bank statement for your payment method or a photo of the last 4 digits of your card. The payment solution is necessary because at some point you will make deposits and withdrawals.

Entering a Promo Code

The promo code is a combination of numbers and letters that unlocks an incentive. Some promotions require this bonus code to activate the offer, while others are available immediately after sign-up.

An example of a promo code would look something like “WELCOME150” or “SLOTS50”. Some platforms ask you to enter this bonus code on the registration form, while others ask you to go to your player account and the promotions section, where you can add your promo code and activate your deal.

Playing the Spins

There are casinos that grant you spins to play on any game available on the platform, but these are rare cases. The majority of gambling sites only permit you to play specific video slots.

This is why it is essential to check the restricted games list so you are fully aware of which games your offer includes. Some deals are only valid for one game in particular, a selection of games, or games from a specific provider, in which case you will usually know this from the promotion’s title.

Meeting Wagering Requirements

The majority of casino offers have wagering requirements that must be met before you can withdraw your winnings. Furthermore, these conditions mean the total amount of money you have to wager before cashing out. To calculate it, you must multiply the sum you gain from the spins by the value specified in the T&Cs.

Allow us to give you an example. If you win $20 after playing 50 free spins with a 10x wagering requirement, then you have to wager $20 x 10 = $200.

Withdrawal Process

Gambling platforms or certain offers will specify a maximum withdrawal limit. This means that as soon as you complete the wagering requirements, you can only withdraw the sum usually mentioned in the bonus T&Cs.

If, for example, the maximum cashout is $50, and you’ve won $80, you will only be allowed to withdraw $50, while the rest of the $30 goes to the casino.

You should also know that withdrawals can be instant or take up to 72 hours, sometimes even longer, depending on casino policies.

Conclusions

Now that we have taken you through this step-by-step guide on how to obtain and use free spins no deposit deals, you are prepared to start a gambling session with such an offer. However, no matter how enticing this kind of promotion is, we urge you to always be mindful and gamble responsibly.

We suggest you employ the tools that most platforms place at your disposal to help you keep your gambling habits under control. These may include all types of limits, the most common being the deposit limit and reality checks. These can contribute to you maintaining a clear head about gambling, even with free spins, and, in this way, enjoy a pleasant play session.