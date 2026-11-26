Two pieces of gold jewellery that look identical can differ widely in value, and the reason lies in what the metal contains and how much of it there is. People who plan to sell gold jewellery often receive offers they cannot easily compare, because buyers quote in different units and apply different margins. Knowing how purity, weight and the daily gold price combine allows you to check any figure before you accept it. This guide sets out how to read a hallmark, weigh items correctly, estimate their melt value, compare several buyers and prepare for tax and identity checks.

Step 1: Check the Hallmark to Confirm Purity

Hallmarking in the UK is regulated by the Hallmarking Act 1973, and each mark is applied by one of four assay offices in London, Birmingham, Sheffield or Edinburgh. Look at clasps, inner bands and the backs of pendants, using a magnifying glass where the marks are small. The list below explains what each part of a full UK hallmark tells you:

The sponsor’s mark identifies the maker or business that submitted the piece.

The fineness mark shows purity in parts per thousand, such as 375 for 9ct or 750 for 18ct.

The assay office mark shows where the item was tested, using a leopard, anchor, rose or castle.

Items without a hallmark may pre-date current rules, so ask a buyer to test them in front of you.

Step 2: Weigh Each Item Accurately

Buyers pay by weight, so a precise reading protects you from undervaluation. Use digital scales accurate to 0.01 g, remove any gemstones where possible and weigh each carat group separately. The table below shows the weight units UK buyers most commonly quote:

Unit Approximate grams Typical use Gram 1 Jewellery and scrap quotes Pennyweight (dwt) 1.555 Traditional trade pricing Troy ounce 31.1 Bullion and spot prices

Always ask which unit a buyer is using, since a per-gram rate and a per-pennyweight rate cannot be compared directly.

Step 3: Estimate the Melt Value

Melt value is the worth of the pure gold within an item, and it gives you a realistic benchmark before any buyer names a price. Start with the live spot price per troy ounce from a recognised bullion source. The steps below show how to calculate it:

Divide the spot price per troy ounce by 31.1 to find the value of pure gold per gram.

Multiply that figure by the item’s weight in grams.

Multiply the result by the purity, such as 0.375 for 9ct or 0.75 for 18ct.

Buyers deduct a margin to cover refining and testing, so a fair offer will fall slightly below this figure. Use the calculation each time you sell gold jewellery to judge whether a quote is reasonable.

Step 4: Compare Buyers and Selling Routes

Offers differ between buyers, so obtain at least three quotes before accepting one. Pieces with a maker’s name or an antique design may be worth more than melt value, which makes a specialist valuation worthwhile before you sell gold jewellery of that kind. The table below compares the main selling routes open to UK sellers.

Route Best suited to What to check Local gold buyer Quick, in-person sales Whether items are weighed in front of you Postal buyer Convenience and larger quantities Insured, tracked delivery and the right to decline the offer Auction house Antique or designer pieces Commission, fees and payment timing

Step 5: Prepare for Tax and Identity Checks

Most individuals will not owe tax on jewellery sales. HMRC treats jewellery as a personal possession, and Capital Gains Tax is not due when an item sells for £6,000 or less. Items sold for more than that may produce a taxable gain, so keep receipts and valuations. Reputable buyers also follow anti-money laundering rules, and the list below outlines what to have ready.

Photographic ID such as a passport or driving licence

Proof of address dated within recent months

Receipts, certificates or earlier valuations

Bank details for payment by transfer

Conclusion

Selling gold well comes down to preparation. Check the hallmark, weigh each item carefully, estimate the melt value and compare several buyers before you agree to anything. Anyone planning to sell gold jewellery should keep their paperwork in order, since tax and identity checks are simple when records are ready. A buyer who explains their figures openly is usually a buyer worth trusting. With these steps completed, you can accept an offer knowing it reflects what your gold is worth.