How to Recover Photos From a Formatted SD Card?

Accidentally formatting your SD card can feel like losing your precious photos and videos forever, but that’s not actually the case. In many situations, your photos are not permanently deleted or erased from the storage device immediately. Until they are overwritten by new data, they can often be recovered using the right photo recovery methods and software.

With advanced data recovery technology, recovering photos from a formatted SD card is more effective than ever in 2026. This detailed guide explains how photo recovery works after formatting, and the most effective methods to recover deleted photos from a formatted SD card. Keep reading to explore in detail.

What Happens When You Format an SD Card?

When an SD card is formatted, it doesn’t instantly erase the stored files, including your photos. Instead, it removes the file system structure that tells your device where files are stored. The actual photo data remains on the card, but the space it was earlier occupying will be marked as “available” for new files. New data can overwrite old photos anytime.

That’s why quick action is critical. The sooner you act for photo recovery , the easier it will be to restore your deleted photos.

Quick Format: Deletes only the file system (index of files), and recovery is somewhat easy.

Deletes only the file system (index of files), and recovery is somewhat easy. Full Format: Deletes the file system and scans for bad sectors. Also makes data recovery often difficult.

Pre-requisites for Quick SD Card Recovery

Before jumping to advanced photo recovery methods to restore your deleted photos, follow these steps immediately:

Avoid using the SD card for saving or transferring files.

Immediately remove the card from your phone/camera.

Don’t format the card again.

Keep it safe from physical damage.

These steps significantly improve recovery success because writing new data can overwrite old files permanently.

How do I Recover Photos Deleted from a Formatted SD Card?

Now that you know why acting quickly is essential for smooth and hassle-free photo recovery, it’s time to explore the methods to recover photos from SD card. You can try the following recovery methods:

Method 01: Recover Photos Using Cloud Backups

If you’ve synced your device (in which the SD card is inserted) with cloud backups, then your lost photos might be present there. You can use backup services such as Google Photos, iCloud Photos, etc., to back up and restore your deleted files. Follow the steps below to restore your deleted photos using Google Photos:

Firstly, launch the Google Photos app on your device.

Go to the Library , then tap on Trash or Bin .

, then tap on or . Select the photos you want to restore.

Click Restore to save selected photos back to your device.

Note: Deleted photos remain in this Trash or Bin folder only for 30 days; after that, they get permanently erased.

Method 02: Recover Photos Using Built-in Tools (Windows & Mac)

Both Windows and macOS offer built-in backup tools like File History and Time Machine that may store photos from your SD card before it is formatted, allowing you to restore them easily.

Recover Using Windows File History

Connect the backup drive (if external) to your Windows PC.

Launch Control Panel , go to System and Security > File History .

, go to > . Select Restore personal files .

. Browse to the folder where your SD card photos were stored.

Select the photos you want to restore and tap the Restore

Recover Using Time Machine Backups

Connect your Time Machine backup drive.

Open the folder where your deleted photos were earlier stored.

Now, click the Time Machine icon from the menu bar, then select Enter Time Machine .

icon from the menu bar, then select . Use the timeline to go back to a date before formatting.

Select the photos you want and click Restore.

Method 03: Use Photo Recovery Software

If you don’t have a backup of your lost photos, try using third-party photo recovery software such as Stellar Photo Recovery to get your deleted photos back. Tools like Stellar Photo Recovery offer powerful features that make photo recovery simple, fast, and efficient. These software tools perform a thorough scanning of your storage media, such as SD cards, USB drives, and other internal or external storage media, to find recoverable files.

Before you select any photo recovery software, it’s important to check its features. Ensure your tool offers the following features:

Your photo recovery software must support recovery of deleted photos of various file types, including JPEG, PNG, GIF, and RAW formats (CR2, NEF, ARW, etc.), etc.

Ensure your recovery tool is compatible with different storage media, including SD cards, USB drives, hard disks and SSDs.

A good photo recovery software must perform both quick scan and deep scan to find recently deleted files as well as those erased from formatted or corrupted drives.

Most modern tools are designed for non-technical users with simple navigation, step-by-step recovery, and minimal setup.

The preview feature of many tools lets you preview the recoverable files before saving them on your PC.

How to Prevent Data Loss in Future?

Recovering deleted photos using the aforementioned photo recovery methods is quite easy, but it’s better to avoid such data loss issues in the future. For this, you can consider the preventive tips:

Always maintain both cloud and local backup copies of your photos to ensure easy recovery in case of accidental loss or formatting.

Double-check your files before formatting any SD card to avoid unintentionally deleting important photos and data.

Enable auto-backup features in your camera or mobile apps so photos are safely stored without manual effort.

Regularly transfer and store your photos on a PC or external device to create an additional layer of data security. This is particularly important for professional photographers and photo booth operators who capture hundreds of images during events and rely on SD cards for continuous shooting.

Conclusion

Recovering photos from a formatted SD card has become an absolutely easy task in 2026, provided you act quickly and use the right methods. Start with checking the previously created backups – cloud backups and in-built backup utilities. If you don’t have any backup, use best photo recovery software such as Stellar Photo Recovery to get your photos back. And going forward, always maintain backups to avoid such stressful situations.