How to Plan a Business Trip to Vancouver: What U.S. Travelers Should Know

Vancouver sits barely forty minutes north of the U.S. border by car and on the same clock as Los Angeles and Seattle, so American business travelers often treat it like a domestic trip. Mostly, that works. The city’s tech, film, resource and shipping sectors bring a steady flow of U.S. visitors for client meetings, conferences and site visits, and the differences are small enough to miss until they cause a problem: a passport left at home, a hotel bill that grows at checkout, or a phone plan that runs up roaming charges in the background. A little planning before departure covers nearly all of it.

Choose a Base Close to the Meetings

Location matters more in Vancouver than its compact size suggests, because the downtown peninsula is hemmed in by water and the bridges back up during rush hour. Before booking, it helps to map where the meetings actually are. Most corporate offices cluster in the downtown core around Burrard and Georgia streets, while the Vancouver Convention Centre sits on the Coal Harbour waterfront beside the cruise ship terminal. For a trip built around the convention center, Vancouver hotels in Coal Harbour or the downtown core put attendees within a short walk of the doors. Anyone with meetings near the airport, where several logistics and aviation firms are based, may be better served by staying in Richmond and skipping the commute into town.

Yaletown and the West End are good alternatives for longer stays. Both are a short walk or a single SkyTrain stop from the core, and both have more restaurants open late than the business district, which can feel empty after 7 p.m.

Pack the Right Documents

U.S. citizens flying to Canada need a valid passport, or a NEXUS card for those enrolled in the trusted traveler program. Unlike visitors from many other countries, they don’t need an electronic travel authorization. Driving across at Blaine or Sumas allows a passport card or enhanced driver’s license, but those don’t work for air travel.

Business visitors attending meetings, negotiating contracts or attending conferences usually don’t need a work permit, as long as they aren’t entering the Canadian labor market. The line can blur for longer engagements, such as installing equipment or providing hands-on services to a Canadian client. When the purpose of a trip falls into that gray area, it’s worth checking the rules with the company’s legal or HR team before booking.

Getting In From YVR

Vancouver International Airport is about 25 minutes from downtown on the Canada Line, a driverless light rail line that runs every few minutes for most of the day. Fare gates accept contactless credit cards, so there’s no need to buy a transit card. Travelers heading downtown from the airport pay a small add-on fare, which still comes in well under the price of a taxi.

Taxis and ride-hailing apps both operate at YVR, with flat-rate taxi fares to downtown. For travelers carrying sample cases or trade show materials, a car is often worth the extra cost.

The return trip has one particular advantage. YVR offers U.S. preclearance, so travelers clear U.S. customs and immigration in Vancouver before boarding and land in the States as domestic arrivals. That saves time at the other end, but it means building more time into the departure. Two and a half hours before a U.S.-bound flight is a sensible minimum, and more during the morning rush.

Know What the Bill Will Look Like

Canadian prices are quoted before tax, just as in most U.S. states, but the additions on a hotel bill can surprise first-time visitors. Room rates in British Columbia carry federal and provincial sales taxes, plus a municipal and regional accommodation tax in Vancouver. Some hotels also add a destination fee. Comparing the final total, rather than the nightly rate, gives a clearer picture of the real cost for the expense report.

Prices are in Canadian dollars, which have traded below the U.S. dollar for years. Credit cards are accepted almost everywhere, and tap-to-pay is so widespread that some smaller cafés no longer handle cash at all. A card without foreign transaction fees is the simplest way to avoid paying a few percent extra on every purchase. Tipping customs are close to those in the U.S., with 15 to 20 percent standard at sit-down restaurants.

Sort Out Your Phone Before Landing

Many U.S. mobile plans include Canada at no extra cost, but not all of them, and some include it only up to a data cap. Checking with the carrier, or adding a travel pass before departure, costs a few minutes and can avoid an unpleasant bill. Hotels, cafés, the airport and the convention center all offer Wi-Fi, but anyone who needs to answer email in a taxi or join a call from a client lobby will want a reliable data plan.

Plan for the Weather

Vancouver’s reputation for rain is earned, mostly between October and March. Downpours are rarely dramatic. It’s more often a steady drizzle that lasts all day. A compact umbrella and shoes that can handle wet sidewalks go a long way, particularly for anyone walking between meetings. Summers are dry and mild, and the city empties out a little in August when locals head for the mountains and islands.

Local business dress tends to be a notch more casual than in New York or Chicago. Outside of banking and law, a blazer without a tie is common, and plenty of tech offices are fine with smart jeans. When in doubt, ask the host.

Make Room for an Evening Off

Even a tight schedule usually leaves an evening or two. The seawall around Stanley Park makes a good run or walk before an early meeting, and it starts just a few blocks from most downtown hotels. Gastown, the city’s oldest neighborhood, has cobblestone streets and plenty of bars suitable for a team dinner. Granville Island is worth an hour for anyone with a free afternoon, and its market is a good place to pick up smoked salmon or maple products as gifts to take home.

Client dinners often lean toward seafood or Asian cuisine, both of which the city does exceptionally well. Richmond, near the airport, has some of the best Cantonese food on the continent, and a dim sum lunch there is a reliable way to end a trip. Travelers who want to keep their schedule lean, and their business travel expenses under control, will find that walking and transit cover nearly everything downtown, so a rental car is rarely needed.

Final Thoughts

For most U.S. travelers, a Vancouver trip runs smoothly once three things are settled before departure: a passport in the bag, a phone plan that covers Canada, and a hotel within walking distance of the meetings. Everything else can be sorted on arrival. A first visit also tends to reveal which neighborhood suits the next one, so it’s worth noting where the good coffee and the quick lunches were for the return trip.