Fourteen boxes of wedding china. That is what my cousin shipped from Pune to Dallas, and it cost her less than the two TVs she left behind. The reason wasn’t luck. She knew which items earn their freight and which ones quietly burn your budget in transit. If you’re staring at a three-bedroom flat and wondering how any of it crosses an ocean, you’re in the right place.

Most families plan an India to USA move backward. They pack first, then ask what shipping costs. You want the reverse. Shipment size decides your freight tier, your freight tier decides your budget, and your budget decides what stays and what gets sold on the local classifieds. That single ordering change saves more money than any negotiation. If you’d rather hand the whole chain to one vendor so nobody blames the other, a full-service moving company india to usa partner can run packing, freight, and customs as a single job.

What actually ships, and what you should sell before the truck arrives

Here’s the rule I’d tattoo on every relocation checklist: if replacing an item in the US costs less than moving it, sell it. That knocks out mattresses, particleboard shelving from your first apartment, and anything with a plug that won’t run on American voltage anyway. Indian 230 volt appliances meeting 110 volt US outlets sounds trivial until you price a step-up transformer big enough for your refrigerator. It rarely ends well.

What does earn the container? Solid wood furniture your family actually loves, cookware you can’t buy abroad, framed art, family heirlooms, a good sewing machine, and books if you can’t part with them. Dishes survive fine when packed properly. So do textiles, and India produces some of the finest.

Before you decide, walk each room with a notebook and tag every item with one of three letters: S for ship, S for sell, G for give away. Yes, two S letters. Rename them in your head as Ship and Sell, and you’ll catch yourself being sentimental about a forty-dollar bookshelf. Sentiment is real. Freight is also real.

Ocean freight or air freight: pick by deadline, not by mood

Ocean freight is the workhorse and splits into two options. A full container load gets you the whole box, which suits a family shipping a household of furniture. Less than container load lets you share space and pay for volume, which is a sensible fit for a single professional or a student with a few pallets.

Air freight costs more per kilo and makes sense in narrow cases: documents, work equipment, clothing you need on arrival, or a tight start date at a new job. I’d take ocean for anything that isn’t time-sensitive. The economics aren’t close.

When you’re comparing quotes, ask each vendor to state whether the price covers destination charges, port handling, and final delivery. A quote that stops at the port of arrival isn’t a quote. It’s a down payment on a second invoice.

Shipment type Best for Speed Cost feel Full container load (FCL) Full family home, furniture heavy Slowest Lowest per item Less than container load (LCL) Single room, students, small flats Slow, depends on consolidation Moderate Air freight Urgent boxes, documents, work gear Fastest Highest per kilo

How long does the whole thing take?

Longer than the sailing time, every time. The vessel crossing is only one segment. Packing, export documentation, port handling, customs, and inland delivery in the US stack up around it. Count the full chain, not the ocean legs.

Planning matters more than ever because people keep moving. According to the Census Bureau, the United States remains one of the most common destinations for international relocation, and its population keeps shifting between states too, so your delivery address in Texas or New Jersey affects the inland leg as much as the port you land in.

Build slack around the arrival date, not the departure date. Nobody regrets a spare three weeks. Plenty of people regret booking a lease that starts the week their container clears customs.

Your customs and paperwork checklist

This is the part where small omissions cost large money. Get organized before the packers ring the doorbell.

A detailed inventory with values, in English, matching what actually sits in the boxes

Passport copies and your US visa for every family member on the shipment

Proof of address in India and the destination address in the US

Purchase receipts for high value electronics and jewelry

An employer letter or admission letter if you’re relocating for work or study

US import rules are administered by Customs and Border Protection, and they publish guidance on personal shipments and duty treatment. Read the basics yourself instead of trusting a cousin’s 2019 story. Rules shift, and so do interpretations at the port.

The packing order that saves real money

Packing is a sequence, not a weekend. Follow it, and you’ll avoid the classic mistake of paying for volume you didn’t need.

Sell and donate first. Clear the flat before anyone quotes you. Measure the survivors. Volume, not box count, drives freight pricing. Book the move once your inventory is stable. Estimates based on guesses get revised. Keep documents and a week of clothing in a separate bag that travels with you. Photograph every high-value item before the packers wrap it.

One advantage of doing this properly: those same habits travel well. Business relocations follow the same logic, and if your company is moving staff or stock abroad, the UK government’s trade guidance on international movement of goods covers comparable questions about documentation and duties. The paperwork language differs. The discipline doesn’t.

What I’d do differently in your shoes

I’d ask for a written inventory at pickup and again at delivery, signed by both sides. I’d take the day off during packing instead of supervising by phone from the office. And I’d decide on the car before the container is booked, because shipping a vehicle changes volume, paperwork, and timing all at once.

The frame I use for every international move is simple. Sort by replacement cost, book by deadline, and verify by signature. Three moves. Almost every complaint I’ve heard about overseas shipping traces back to skipping one of them.

You don’t need to be an expert in freight forwarding. You need to be the person who knows what’s in box fourteen. So here’s your question to answer this week: which single item in your home would you genuinely pay to see again on the other side? Once you’ve named it, everything else gets easier to sell.