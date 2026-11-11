How to Make Your Child Feel More Confident Before Their SAT Test

There are many important milestones your child will reach before they finish school, and one of them is completing the SAT. Any parent who’s had a teen knows how difficult this time is. While the prospect of getting a good score and going to college is exciting, the exam itself is often very challenging, even for the smartest of kids.

One thing that can let a kid down on the day is a lack of confidence, which can lead to intense pressure and stress and potentially reduce memory recall. You want your child to feel as calm, collected, and confident as possible on exam day so they can perform at their best. As a parent, there are several ways you can do that, and that’s what this guide is all about.

Seek Out SAT Test Tutoring

While you can help with study time, your child needs an actual, dedicated tutor who understands the SAT inside and out. With this type of guidance, they will feel far more prepared for exam day.

Of course, it’s all about finding the right kind of tutoring. SAT prep in Minneapolis is a good choice if you’re in that area, as your child will receive 1-on-1 prep tailored to them. They will have access to actual content area experts, feedback provided each week, and real test prep that will show them where they currently stand. It’s best to seek out this kind of tutoring months prior to the exam to give your child enough time to fully understand each subject and how the exam works.

Go Over the Weak Spots With Them

You don’t have to be there for all your child’s revising sessions. Still, it helps to be present for some of them, as having your child explain the subject to you can help it stick in their mind. To make these parent-student study sessions even more valuable, focus specifically on the weak spots with them. Once they have completed some practice tests, you will then know the areas they should focus on, and you can be a helping hand there. Talk through these tricky areas, and make some flash cards to use with them daily.

Get to Know the Exam Location Environment

Sometimes, an unfamiliar environment is enough to knock you off balance. If your child is practicing the SAT exam from the comfort of a sofa on a smart device, they might not actually be prepared for what’s to come. So, help them familiarize themselves with the exam location environment by visiting it beforehand (often this will be in the school itself). You can also go a step further by mimicking that environment when taking the exam at home.

Have Some No-SAT Time

You might feel that focusing solely on the SAT is the best way to get your child to feel confident and ready for the big test. However, this can quickly feel overwhelming to your teen, potentially causing too much stress and impacting their mental health as well as their ability to perform well on the day.

So, give your kid a break. Perhaps have one day per week where you specify that there’ll be no revision or SAT talk, and you get to do something completely different. That might mean taking a trip to the movies, going on a walk, or simply letting your kid hang out with their friends. The SAT is important, but they will feel more confident if they still have balance in their life.

Create a Calm, Healthy Routine in the Run-Up

Your child’s state of mind is influenced by their home life. In the run-up to the exam, it’s crucial you create a calm, healthy routine that minimizes decision-making and ensures they are well-rested and fueled.

The right food: While a good breakfast isn’t necessarily key to passing the SAT, healthy food is still important for a functioning brain. Focus on wholesome meals with enough protein, vitamins, and hydration. It’s best to keep healthy snacks in the house during this time. Encourage them to avoid high-sugar foods that will inevitably lead to crashing by following the same balanced diet.

While a good breakfast isn’t necessarily key to passing the SAT, healthy food is still important for a functioning brain. Focus on wholesome meals with enough protein, vitamins, and hydration. It’s best to keep healthy snacks in the house during this time. Encourage them to avoid high-sugar foods that will inevitably lead to crashing by following the same balanced diet. Enough rest: Don’t underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep. Create a consistent routine that allows your child to get enough quality rest each night. A calm, comfortable environment is key here.

Don’t underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep. Create a consistent routine that allows your child to get enough quality rest each night. A calm, comfortable environment is key here. Make the small decisions: In the immediate run-up to the SAT, lessen the burden on your child by making the small day-to-day decisions, such as what to wear, what to have for breakfast, and what to pack for school.

Let Them Know That Your Love Isn’t Conditional

The chances are your kid knows you’ll love them no matter how they perform on any exam. However, the SAT period is extremely stressful, and your child might worry about letting others down with their results (even if they are likely to perform well). So, while it is important to be as encouraging as possible to help your child succeed, don’t forget to let them know that there’s no punishment for doing badly. After all, there are always other options afterward, including redoing the test at a later date when they have had more chance to prepare and feel confident in the results. In fact, remind your child that they can actually redo the SAT more than once if they need to. That shouldn’t be an excuse not to do their best, but a reassurance that if their studies don’t pay off (or they simply have a bad day), then it’ll be okay.

More Confidence Means a Better Chance of Success

You want your child to feel fully prepared for the SAT. To help them feel confident, it’s important to create a study environment where they feel fully relaxed and able to overcome their weaker areas. Remember that stress can greatly harm your child’s ability to do well, so avoid pushing your kid too hard, and don’t forget to let them know that a test result does not define them.