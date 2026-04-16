How to Know When It’s Time to Switch to AV Systems Over IP Setup

Legacy AV systems rely on point-to-point cables and fixed matrix switchers. That setup works for small spaces, yet it often strains under higher resolution video, more displays, and wider network needs. As IT networks shape modern buildings, many teams question whether their current AV design still fits.

It is time to switch to AV over IP if the current system cannot scale, requires frequent hardware changes, or limits remote control and network integration. IP-based AV sends audio and video through standard network switches, which allows easier expansion across rooms, floors, or entire campuses. As a result, teams gain more flexibility without constant hardware swaps.

In addition, AV over IP can reduce cable bulk and simplify control across multiple spaces. It also aligns AV with existing IT practices, which helps support and security teams manage systems in a unified way. This shift can solve current limits and prepare the space for future demands.

Key Indicators: It’s Time to Switch to AV Systems Over IP Setup

Growth in devices, users, and locations often pushes traditional AV past its limits. Clear signs appear in system size, flexibility needs, and aging hardware that no longer meet daily demands.

Increasing AV Complexity and Scale

Many organizations start with a few displays and sources. Over time, they add more rooms, more screens, and more input types. As a result, cable runs multiply, matrix switchers grow, and rack space fills up fast.

At this stage, an AV system over IP setup often makes more sense, meaning that instead of relying on traditional physical cables and complex hardware switchers to transmit audio and video signals, the system uses a network-based approach where audio and video are transmitted as digital data over a standard IP network. This method allows for easier scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency, making it more suitable for modern AV environments.

Encoders and decoders replace large hardware switchers, and Ethernet switches handle traffic like other network data.

Common signs of strain include:

No open ports on matrix switchers

Long HDMI or SDI cable runs that fail or drop signal

Limited ability to route content to new rooms

High costs each time a display gets added

Therefore, if every expansion requires new dedicated cabling and hardware, the scale has outgrown the old design.

Demand for Flexible and Scalable Solutions

Modern spaces rarely stay fixed. Rooms are split into two areas, then merge again for large meetings. Teams expect content to appear on any screen without manual cable swaps.

Traditional AV systems rely on circuit-based paths. Each signal follows a fixed route. However, AV over IP uses packet-based transport across the network. This method allows users to route sources to many displays through software control instead of physical rewiring.

Clear indicators include:

Frequent room layout changes

Requests to stream content to overflow areas

Need for centralized system control

Plans to expand to new floors or buildings

In addition, IT teams often prefer systems that use standard network switches and category cable. This approach supports growth without a full hardware replacement. As needs shift, administrators adjust settings in software rather than rebuild racks.

Limitations of Legacy AV Infrastructure

Older AV systems often depend on aging HDMI extenders, large matrix frames, and proprietary control hardware. Over time, parts become hard to replace. Signal limits also restrict cable length and resolution support.

Bandwidth demands rise as 4K and higher resolutions become common. Legacy systems may struggle with these formats or require costly upgrades. Therefore, teams face a choice: keep patching old hardware or adopt a network-based model built for higher data loads.

Other warning signs include:

Heat and power issues in packed equipment racks

Separate AV and IT networks with no integration

High service calls due to signal dropouts

Limited monitoring or remote management

If the system cannot adapt to new formats or locations without major hardware swaps, it has reached its limits. A shift to IP-based distribution addresses these gaps through standard networking tools and centralized control.

Benefits and Practical Considerations of Moving to AV Systems Over IP

AV over IP changes how teams route, control, and scale audio and video across a building or campus. It also affects budgets, network design, and daily system control.

Improved Integration and Centralized Management

AV over IP places audio and video traffic on the same network that supports data and voice. As a result, teams can route signals through standard network switches instead of separate matrix hardware. This shift reduces isolated systems and allows closer alignment between IT and AV staff.

Central control platforms can monitor endpoints, displays, and encoders from one dashboard. Staff can push updates, adjust routes, and check device status without a site visit. Therefore, support teams solve issues faster and reduce downtime.

In addition, AV over IP supports flexible routing. A source in one room can appear on any display across the network if bandwidth allows. This setup supports digital signage, training rooms, command centers, and multi-room events without extra cabling for each path.

Cost Implications and ROI Assessment

Initial costs often include encoders, decoders, upgraded switches, and network configuration. However, organizations may reduce long cable runs and large hardware frames that traditional systems require. Standard category cable often replaces specialty AV cabling, which lowers material and labor costs.

Scalability also affects return on investment. To add a new display or source, teams connect another endpoint to the network rather than replace a full matrix switch. As a result, expansion tends to cost less over time.

Operational savings matter as well. Central management reduces service calls and manual checks. Fewer hardware bottlenecks can also extend system life, since upgrades may focus on endpoints rather than a full system overhaul.

Network Infrastructure Requirements

AV over IP depends on a stable, well-designed network. Sufficient bandwidth must exist to carry high-resolution video streams without packet loss. For example, multiple 4K streams can consume significant throughput, especially with low compression.

Network switches should support features such as VLANs, Quality of Service, and multicast control. These tools help separate AV traffic from regular data and maintain predictable performance. Therefore, coordination with the IT team becomes necessary early in the project.

Security also deserves attention. Since AV devices sit on the network, teams should apply access control, strong passwords, and firmware updates. Proper network design and policy reduce risk and keep audio and video traffic stable across the organization.

Conclusion

AV over IP makes sense for organizations that need flexible routing, simple network use, and room to scale across rooms or sites. If the current AV setup limits expansion, strains cable paths, or lacks remote control features, a shift to IP-based systems offers a clear path forward.

This approach uses standard network infrastructure to move audio, video, and control signals with less hardware strain. As technology needs grow and teams demand more connected spaces, AV over IP stands out as a practical and future-ready choice.