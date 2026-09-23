The invoice said €10,000.

The bank said $10,640.

The spreadsheet still says $11,000, and nobody can explain where the other $360 went.

If you’ve ever sold across a border, you know this moment. The client paid in full and on time, yet the money that landed was smaller than the money you expected. Nothing went wrong, exactly. The currency moved, a bank took its cut, and the books were never told.

Knowing how to invoice international clients comes down to three things: choosing the invoice currency deliberately, stating the exchange rate basis and payment instructions on the invoice itself, and recording any difference between the invoiced and received amount as a foreign exchange gain or loss. Get those right and international payments stop being a monthly mystery.

Three Decisions to Make Before You Send an International Invoice

Which Currency Should You Invoice In?

You have two choices, and each moves the risk to someone.

Invoice in your own currency and you know exactly what you’ll receive. Your client carries the exchange rate risk, which some accept and some quietly resent. Invoice in the client’s currency and you make buying easier for them, but every movement in the rate between invoice and payment lands on you.

There’s no universal right answer. Larger clients often insist on their own currency. Smaller clients rarely care. What matters is choosing on purpose and reflecting that choice in your multi currency pricing, so a 3% rate swing doesn’t wipe out a 10% margin.

Whose Exchange Rate, and When?

If you invoice in a foreign currency, you still need to know what that invoice is worth in your own. Decide which rate source you use and on which date: the invoice date, a fixed monthly rate, or a rate agreed in the contract. Consistency matters more than the source. Switching rate methods from one invoice to the next is how books drift away from bank statements.

How Will the Client Pay?

A beautifully formatted international invoice is useless if the client can’t work out how to pay it. The payment method decides your fees, your speed and sometimes your exchange rate, so pick it before the invoice goes out, not after the client asks.

What an International Invoice Should Include

On top of the usual invoice details, an international invoice needs a few fields that domestic invoices can skip:

Field Why it matters Currency code (EUR, USD, AUD) Symbols are ambiguous; “$” means different things in different countries Exchange rate basis, if relevant Shows how any conversion was calculated and avoids disputes Both parties’ legal names and addresses Required for most tax and audit purposes across borders Tax treatment note Cross border sales are often taxed differently; check local rules and state the treatment clearly Full payment instructions Account details, reference to quote, and who pays transfer fees Payment terms and due date Written as a date, not “30 days,” to avoid time zone and calendar confusion

One line people forget: who pays the bank charges. If the invoice doesn’t say, the answer is usually you.

When You Need a Commercial Invoice Instead

If you ship physical goods across a border, customs will usually require a commercial invoice. It describes the goods, their value, origin and classification so they can be cleared and assessed for duties. It works alongside your sales invoice rather than replacing it, and a standard commercial invoice template from your shipping provider or customs authority is the safest starting point. Services businesses can generally skip this one.

The Rate Gap: A Worked Multi Currency Invoice Example

Back to that €10,000. Here’s what actually happened, step by step.

A US business invoices a German client €10,000. On the invoice date, the rate is 1.10, so the invoice is recorded in the books as a receivable of $11,000.

Thirty days later, the client pays the full €10,000. By then the rate has moved to 1.07, so the euros convert to $10,700. The bank also deducts a $60 transfer fee, and $10,640 lands in the account.

Item Amount (USD) Invoice recorded at 1.10 $11,000 Payment converted at 1.07 $10,700 Realized foreign exchange loss $300 Bank charges deducted $60 Cash actually received $10,640

Nobody made a mistake. The client paid exactly what was asked. The $360 simply fell into two gaps: $300 of rate movement and $60 of fees.

The mistake would be leaving that $11,000 receivable in the books, half open, waiting for money that is never coming. Which brings us to the part most guides skip.

Cross Border Payments for Businesses: Choosing How to Get Paid

Cross border payments are simply transfers where the payer and the payee are in different countries. The method you offer shapes cost, speed and how much of the invoice survives the journey:

Method Typical cost Typical speed Watch out for International bank wire Fixed sending fee plus possible intermediary bank charges One to five business days Intermediary banks deducting fees mid route Local collection account in the client’s country Low, often priced like a domestic transfer Same or next day Conversion margin when you move funds home Card payment Percentage of the invoice value Instant authorization Higher fees on large invoices; chargeback risk Online payment platform Percentage fee plus a conversion margin Minutes to a day Exchange rates set by the platform, not the market

What is a cross border fee? It’s any charge applied because the payment crossed a border: a sending fee, an intermediary bank deduction, a card network surcharge or a conversion markup hidden inside the exchange rate. That last one is the easiest to miss, because it never appears as a line item.

For B2B cross border payments with regular clients, the cheapest method is usually the one that avoids double conversion. If a client pays in euros and you convert immediately, you pay one margin. If they convert to your currency first and your bank converts again for a fee, you’ve paid twice for one payment.

Recording Foreign Currency Transactions in Your Books

Multi currency accounting sounds intimidating. The core idea isn’t.

When you issue an invoice in a foreign currency, record it at the rate on the invoice date. When the money arrives, record what you actually received. The difference is a realized foreign exchange gain or loss, and it goes to its own account in the income statement, not into sales and not into “miscellaneous.” Bank charges go to bank charges.

For the €10,000 example, the entry that closes the invoice looks like this:

Debit bank: $10,640

Debit bank charges: $60

Debit foreign exchange loss: $300

Credit accounts receivable: $11,000

If an invoice is still unpaid at month end, many businesses also revalue it at the closing rate and record an unrealized gain or loss, which reverses or settles once payment arrives. Your accountant will tell you which approach your reporting framework expects.

Doing this by hand works for three invoices a month. At thirty, it becomes a part time job. That’s where online invoicing software that stores the currency and rate on every invoice, and tracks what’s still outstanding in each currency, earns its keep. The goal is simple: the books should know about the $360 before you go looking for it.

How to Get Paid by International Clients Faster

Distance slows everything down. A few habits close the gap:

Agree currency, payment method and who pays fees in the contract, not in a follow up email

Ask for a deposit on first projects with new international clients

Send invoices on the day work is delivered, while the value is fresh

Write due dates as calendar dates, not “net 30”

Offer a payment link or client portal so paying takes one click, not a banking form

Schedule polite reminders before the due date, not only after it

Most late international payments aren’t unwilling. They’re confused. Remove the confusion and the money moves faster.

Key Takeaways

Knowing how to invoice international clients starts with three decisions: invoice currency, exchange rate basis and payment method. An international invoice needs a currency code, clear tax treatment, full payment instructions and a note on who pays transfer fees. Money is lost in two gaps: exchange rate movement and cross border fees, including margins hidden inside rates. Record foreign currency invoices at the invoice date rate, then book the difference on payment as a realized FX gain or loss. Choose payment methods that avoid double conversion, especially for regular B2B cross border payments. Clear terms, deposits and one click payment options shorten international payment times more than reminders alone.

The €10,000 Invoice, Revisited

Same client. Same €10,000.

This time the contract names the currency and the fee arrangement. The invoice states the rate basis and exactly how to pay. When $10,640 arrives, the books already know why: $300 of rate movement, $60 of fees, both recorded where they belong.

The spreadsheet agrees with the bank. And the only surprise left is how quickly international clients pay when paying is easy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you invoice in a different currency?

Yes. You can invoice in any currency you and your client agree on. Record the invoice in your own currency at the rate on the invoice date, and book any difference when payment arrives as a foreign exchange gain or loss. Check local rules on tax invoices, which may require certain amounts in the local currency.

What currency should I invoice international clients in?

Invoice in your own currency if you want certainty about what you’ll receive, or in the client’s currency if it helps win and keep the business. Whichever you choose, price in a margin for rate movement and state the currency code clearly on every invoice.

How do I handle exchange rates on invoices?

Choose one rate source and one timing rule, such as the rate on the invoice date, and apply it consistently. Show the rate basis on the invoice if you convert amounts, and record differences at payment as realized FX gains or losses.

What are cross border payments?

Cross border payments are transfers where the payer and the payee are in different countries. They include international bank wires, local collection accounts, card payments and online payment platforms, each with different costs, speeds and conversion margins.

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