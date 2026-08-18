How to Choose Your First Surfboard

Starting your surfing journey is an exciting milestone, especially in Australia, where world-class beaches and reliable waves create an ideal setting for beginners. With so many great spots to learn, it’s easy to get inspired, but before you hit the water, one key decision will shape your entire experience.

Choosing the right surfboard is essential, and trusted retailers like Natural Necessity Surf Shop can help guide beginners toward the best option. The board you pick plays a major role in how quickly you progress and how enjoyable your time in the ocean will be, making it a decision worth careful consideration.

Understand Your Skill Level

As a beginner, it is essential to prioritise stability and ease of use over performance. Many first-time surfers are tempted to purchase shorter, high-performance boards, often referred to as “shortboards.” While these may look appealing, they are designed for experienced surfers and can make learning unnecessarily difficult.

Instead, beginners should opt for boards that offer greater buoyancy and balance. These boards allow you to paddle more efficiently, catch waves more easily, and stand up with confidence.

Choose the Right Board Type

For most beginners, longboards or foam boards (often called “softboards”) are the best starting point.

Longboards (8–9 feet): These provide excellent stability and are ideal for learning basic techniques such as paddling and standing.

These provide excellent stability and are ideal for learning basic techniques such as paddling and standing. Softboards: Made with a foam exterior, these are safer and more forgiving, reducing the risk of injury during wipeouts.

A general rule is: the bigger and thicker the board, the easier it will be to learn on.

Consider Volume and Dimensions

Surfboard volume, measured in litres, determines how much flotation a board provides. Higher volume boards are more stable and better suited for beginners. When choosing your first surfboard, aim for one that comfortably supports your body weight.

In practical terms:

Heavier surfers should choose boards with more volume.

Taller individuals may benefit from longer boards for improved balance.

If in doubt, most surf shops across Australia can guide you based on your height, weight, and fitness level.

Think About Local Conditions

Australia offers a wide range of surf conditions, from gentle beach breaks to powerful reef waves. Beginners should stick to smaller, less powerful waves typically found at beginner-friendly beaches.

Your surfboard should match these conditions. A larger, more stable board performs better in smaller surf, helping you catch waves earlier and build confidence.

Set a Realistic Budget

Your first surfboard does not need to be expensive. In fact, many beginners benefit from starting with an affordable softboard before upgrading later. Investing in a high-end board too early can be unnecessary and even counterproductive.

Look for:

Entry-level softboards

Second-hand boards in good condition

Package deals that include a leash and fins

Get Expert Advice

Visiting a local surf shop is highly recommended. Experienced staff can provide tailored advice and may even allow you to rent different boards before making a purchase. This hands-on approach can help you better understand what works for you.

Final Thoughts

Choosing your first surfboard is about setting yourself up for success. By selecting a board that prioritises stability, matches your physical profile, and suits local wave conditions, you will accelerate your learning and enjoy the experience far more.

Surfing is a rewarding sport that combines fitness, nature, and skill. With the right equipment from the start, you will be well on your way to riding your first wave with confidence.

Whether you are learning on the Gold Coast, in Byron Bay, or along the coastlines of Western Australia, the right surfboard is your first step into a lifelong passion.