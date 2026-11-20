The shortlist for a senior designer role is on the screen, and all five names went to the same three universities. Two of them once worked together. The panel on the call is four people from one office, and when the candidate asks what a normal Tuesday looks like on the team, nobody can answer without a phrase that only makes sense inside that building. You close the laptop knowing the pipeline did exactly what it was built to do. It found people who look like the people already there.

Fixing that takes more than a statement on a careers page. It takes decisions about where jobs are posted, how interviews are scored, what a package looks like in each country and who is legally the employer. Each of those decisions either widens the pool or quietly narrows it.

The pipeline decides the outcome before any interview happens

By the time an offer goes out, the pool has already been set. A job post that lives only on one country’s job board reaches that country’s candidates. A referral programme copies the networks of the people already employed. A requirement for “native-level English” on a role that works in written English with a Lisbon-based team screens out people who could do the job on day one.

Look at where your last ten hires came from. Then look at the posting itself: the location line, the language requirements, the degree filter. On LinkedIn, a role marked “remote, within these time zones” draws a different crowd than one marked “remote, US only”, and the difference is entirely your wording. Glassdoor reviews matter too, because a candidate in Nairobi or Manila reads them before replying to a recruiter.

Structured hiring helps once the pool is wider. Greenhouse and Lever both let you build scorecards where every interviewer rates the same attributes, so a panel compares candidates on the work and not on who felt familiar. The scorecard is dull to set up. It is also what stops the shortlist from collapsing back into one network.

Benefits and pay look different in every market

A diverse workforce spread across countries means a diverse set of employment packages, and well-meaning teams stumble on exactly that. Laying out employee benefits across different markets in one spreadsheet shows that the same base salary buys very different packages once statutory contributions are counted. In India, the employer and employee both contribute to the EPF. In Singapore, the CPF applies to citizens and permanent residents, and foreign work pass holders sit outside it. Brazil treats a 13th-month payment as a statutory entitlement, and in other countries it is a custom that candidates still expect to see in the offer.

Fairness does not mean identical packages. A flat stipend that looks generous in one capital falls short in another, and the same private health plan can be redundant where the state system covers the basics. Aim for packages that are comparable in value to the person receiving them, then explain the logic openly so a colleague in Lagos is not left guessing why her package differs from one in Berlin.

Pay transparency is part of the same conversation. Write down how bands are set, which currency each band sits in, and how often it is reviewed. Written logic survives a manager leaving. Verbal logic does not.

Who is the employer changes what you can offer

Every person you hire abroad has a legal relationship with your company, and the choices are narrower than they look. You can open a local entity, engage the person as a contractor, or work with a third party that acts as the legal employer. Each carries obligations of its own.

The contractor route is where diversity goals and legal exposure collide. It is tempting to bring in talent from a new country as contractors because it is fast, and then discover that the person works fixed hours, uses your tools, and reports to one manager. In the UK, that pattern is what IR35 and HMRC scrutiny are built around. In the US, the IRS draws its line between a W-2 employee and a 1099 contractor on how much control the company holds. Germany adds another layer: AÜG, the law on temporary agency work, governs when workers can be supplied through an intermediary.

Treat classification as a hiring-design question, not a clean-up job for later. A person who is really an employee deserves employee protections, and a company that wants a workforce spread across continents is better off knowing from the start which roles are which.

Inclusive interviews across languages and time zones

Interviews at 8 p.m. for the candidate and 9 a.m. for the hiring manager are convenient for one of them. Rotate the inconvenience. Offer slots on both sides of the day, and let candidates choose between video on Zoom or Microsoft Teams and a written exercise in Google Workspace or Notion.

Work samples carry less cultural baggage than conversational chemistry. A take-home task with a clear brief and a stated time limit lets someone whose strengths are in the work rather than the small talk show them. Give every candidate the same task and the same scorecard, and your panel has something concrete to argue about.

Language deserves a plain look. Ask what the job requires, in which language, at what level, and write that down. “Fluent English” and “able to write clear status updates in English” are different filters, and the second one belongs on a job post.

Keeping people included after day one

Hiring across borders is the easy half. People leave when the daily routine quietly favors the headquarters time zone: decisions made in a Slack thread at 5 p.m. London time, a meeting that moves to suit the biggest office, promotions that go to whoever is visible.

Write decisions down in Notion or a shared doc so a colleague who woke up six hours later can read the reasoning and respond. Record the all-hands. Set OKRs at the team level with a written owner for each, so credit follows the work and not the airtime. Use Lattice or a similar tool for reviews, and calibrate ratings across locations in one session so no office quietly becomes the harsh grader.

Measuring belonging without crossing a legal line

Surveys from Culture Amp or similar can show you where belonging is weak, with one caution. GDPR treats data revealing racial or ethnic origin as special category data, so a survey that asks for it needs a lawful basis and a stated purpose, and the rules differ again outside Europe. Ask your counsel before adding demographic questions, and report results in groups large enough that nobody can be picked out. The ILO’s Convention 111 on discrimination in employment gives a useful common baseline for what you are trying to prevent in every country at once.

A works council adds one more consideration. In Germany, a works council holds co-determination rights over some policies, including some monitoring tools. TUPE in the UK protects staff terms when a business transfers. Both can touch a diversity programme, and both are cheaper to meet at the planning stage than after a rollout.

The shape of employment is still moving

Questions that sounded theoretical a few years ago are now ordinary: whether a person can be employed in a country the company has no office in, how pay is delivered in a local currency, what a benefits package looks like for someone on a different continent from their manager. The open questions about the future of distributed employment sit in this territory, and they decide how wide a company can actually draw its hiring map. A company that settles who employs whom, and on what terms, can say yes to a candidate in a new country quickly. A company that has not settled it says “let us get back to you” and loses the candidate to someone who has.

Diversity work benefits from that clarity. Every extra week a legal question takes to resolve is a week the hiring manager spends thinking about the candidates they can hire quickly, and those are the candidates in countries already covered.

A short list to start with this quarter

Pick one open role and run it through the changes below before the next posting goes out.

Post the role on at least two boards outside your home country

Rewrite the location line to name time-zone overlap instead of a city

Replace “native speaker” with the written or spoken task the job needs

Build a scorecard in Greenhouse or Lever with the same attributes for every interviewer

Offer interview slots on both sides of the day

Set a work-sample task with a stated time limit

Write the pay band and its currency into the posting where the law allows

Decide the employment route before the offer, not after

Draft the first-week schedule so a new colleague meets people in at least two time zones

Start with the posting you already have open. Read it aloud as if you were a strong candidate in another country, mark every line that assumes a location, a language, or a degree, and send the marked version to the hiring manager before lunch.