How Technology Drives Pennsylvania’s Digital Gaming Boom

In 2025, Pennsylvania’s gaming industry celebrated its biggest milestone yet with $7 billion in revenue. The growth stems largely from iGaming and mobile sports betting, both signs of a deeper shift in consumer habits toward digital, always-on platforms.

Traditional casino visits are still available, but mobile online gaming is showing steady growth due to convenience and instant payments. As the market continues to transform, it’s bringing real economic benefits while also surfacing new responsible gaming challenges.

Record Revenue: The $7 Billion Milestone

This milestone resulted from five consecutive years of growth. In fiscal year 2025, total revenue was up 11 percent from the previous year, pushing the overall figure past the $7 billion mark.

A few key areas are behind most of that growth. First and foremost, iGaming is proving to be a key propellant, growing at rates of 27 to 28 percent. With online casino revenue, for the first time, outpacing physical floor earnings in recent reports, it is clear that the picture has changed significantly as more individuals bet.

Sports betting is also making a significant contribution to overall revenue. Sports betting also recorded strong growth, contributing $662 million during the current year. As noted by Casino.com, this figure was driven by a sharp increase in mobile wagers.

As a direct result of this growth, Pennsylvania has emerged as one of the nation’s largest gambling hubs, which presents unique challenges. While the PGCB is focused on encouraging responsible gambling and fostering social responsibility, a rapidly expanding market can strain support systems such as helplines, prevention programs, and hotlines.

Comparing these figures with Ontario’s online gambling help and information helpline over the same period makes the surge in demand hard to miss. The number went from 92,780 in January 2021 to 155,391 in January 2022, climbing steadily in the years that followed.

Mobile Platforms and the Rise of the Always-On Player

The thing you have to remember is that numerous factors have contributed to Pennsylvania’s dramatic growth in gaming over the past few years, with a significant portion of this success coming from the gambling public. Broadband penetration, mobile phone ownership, and smartphone usage all helped drive rapid user adoption. Today, mobile has become the go-to way to game in Pennsylvania.

What that means in practice is that the flow of gambling activity is changing dramatically, with many individuals sticking to their devices for longer periods of time. Previously, gambling activity was commonly associated with standing over a slot machine or placing a bet at a race track or on the casino floor. Today, more individuals are wagering while commuting to work, waiting in line at local coffee shops, or doing other tasks during their daily routine.

And here is what really drives the point home. Gaming apps have evolved dramatically over the last several years and are now modeled after platforms such as DraftKings and FanDuel to deliver highly feature-packed experiences to users. These technical elements include recommendations generated by artificial intelligence (AI) and live wagering on elite sporting events, all of which enhance the user experience.

Digital Payments: Removing the Friction

A critical factor in Pennsylvania’s meteoric growth has also been the widespread adoption of digital payments for gambling transactions. Retaining gamblers through online channels is extremely difficult due to the vast array of distractions available at any given moment.

Moreover, the ability to conduct gambling transactions instantly and seamlessly through digital payment options such as PayPal, Venmo, and ACH direct deposit has played an essential role in sustaining and growing Pennsylvania’s gaming market. Cryptocurrencies remain in a legal grey area.

What that means for the industry is that the removal of the previous three-to-five-day withdrawal period has also helped dramatically improve Pennsylvania’s retention figures while aligning with everyday consumer payment and transaction behavior. Similar trends have been observed worldwide, including the use of BLIK and other forms of immediate mobile payments for in-play gaming.

Changing Consumer Behavior and the Revenue Engine Beneath It

The result of this transition and digital boom has also led to a range of beneficial economic and social impacts. There has been a definite shift from the older, land-based, finite-margin activities to the much broader, more varied 24/7 volume of activity enabled by digital gambling platforms.

Online revenue has also scaled rapidly, contributing to Pennsylvania’s record $7 billion gaming year and generating significant tax revenue for local economies.

What this all adds up to is significant job creation across both the online gambling medium and supporting services, including the development of gambling app platforms, compliance operations, effective and innovative gamification design, and customer service and support requirements.