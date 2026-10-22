Trade rules create winners and losers, often inside one supply chain. A kitchen appliance sold on Amazon might come from a factory listed on Alibaba.com. If the U.S. adds a duty, the American merchant pays more while the Chinese manufacturer feels pressure to cut the price. Neither platform gets off unchanged.

Three distinctions matter:

Amazon and third-party sellers carry different obligations for the inventory they import.

Alibaba’s domestic commerce and overseas units don’t face the same exposure.

Stock prices can react before a tariff shows up in quarterly earnings.

This analysis from Versus Trade follows those threads through policy changes and market moves. How tariffs affect Amazon and Alibaba depends on where goods travel, who brings them in, and what investors already expect from each company.

The tariff timeline after the court ruling

The Supreme Court tariff ruling on February 20, 2026, removed the legal basis for tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. In Learning Resources v. Trump, the justices decided the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not give the president the power to impose tariffs. The reciprocal tariffs and drug-trafficking duties from 2025 fell within that decision.

Older Section 301 tariffs sat on separate legal ground. A new forced-labor action came in July. CBP’s July 23 guidance explained how to apply USTR’s additional duties from July 24, including 12.5% on covered Chinese goods, subject to exclusions. The ruling had not ended import tariffs.

September brought more time

The US-China trade truce got extended through January 10, 2027, according to Reuters’ September 28 report. November 10 had been the earlier cutoff. Each side also proposed around $30 billion in goods that could get lighter tariff treatment. USTR’s September 27 statement framed that as a possible future step, not a cut already in place.

Small parcels remain a separate issue

An October 8 Federal Register notice shows the de minimis exemption is still suspended. Duty-free handling for qualifying low-value shipments did not come back with the court decision. Sellers sending small orders directly to U.S. consumers still face customs paperwork and the usual duties and taxes.

Tariff impact on US vs Chinese stocks

The comparison uses Amazon’s U.S. share price divided by Alibaba’s U.S.-listed ADS price. The direction of that ratio captures the gap:

A rising ratio means Amazon performed better over the measured period.

A falling ratio means Alibaba did.

Both shares can drop while the ratio still climbs.

This ratio is a simple way to track relative performance between the two without owning either stock.

Closing prices around policy events

We pulled AMZN and BABA closing prices from ChartExchange’s daily historical price tables. The table below shows unadjusted U.S. regular-session closing prices in dollars. Ratios come from those close and are rounded to four decimals. They exclude dividends, fees, and currency conversion.

Amazon gained 2.56% on the day of the court decision, while Alibaba moved just 0.12%. On July 24, both fell, but Amazon’s 0.66% drop was smaller than Alibaba’s 1.68% decline. On September 28, Alibaba lost less, and the ratio slipped about 0.52% from September 25.

These are movements around policy events, not estimates of what tariffs alone caused. Earnings expectations, interest rates, AI spending, and company news also influenced prices. The US-China trade war was one force among several.

One instrument for the comparison

Versus Pairs offers AMZNvsBABA as a single CFD that tracks Amazon against Alibaba through their price ratio. You can take a relative performance view without actually owning either stock. The published terms list 1:20 leverage, swap-free treatment, and dividend adjustments. AMZN vs BABA trades on weekdays during the broker’s equity sessions. The live terminal specs set the exact hours and server time.

The product is not available in all regions. The broker excludes residents of the United States, Canada, EU/EEA countries, and the United Kingdom, among other jurisdictions. This is an illustration, not an invitation to trade from a restricted location. Spreads, adjustments, and execution can make a CFD result differ from the closing-price calculation.

Amazon tariffs reach sellers before group earnings

An Amazon seller who imports goods from China can face a higher landed cost before the next quarterly report captures the effect. Landed cost includes the purchase price, freight, applicable import duties, and handling charges. A private label operation may accept lower profit margins or raise prices.

Amazon’s international selling rules say the seller or its provider must act as the importer of record when inventory goes to foreign fulfillment centers. Using FBA does not hand every merchant’s customs bill to Amazon. Tariffs on Amazon listings don’t mean Amazon’s own cost of goods sold goes up by the same amount.

Merchants can pass the pressure along

Many Amazon sellers can absorb an increased cost for a while. When replacement inventory comes in at higher prices, that gets harder. The pressure can move through three stages:

An importer pays more to restock a product. The merchant trims discounts, ad spend, or the next purchase order. Customers accept price hikes, switch products, or delay spending.

Amazon might process fewer units or earn less from advertising. Its own imported inventory carries more direct exposure. A U.S.-based seller remains affected by tariffs when the products come from China.

AWS provides an earnings buffer

Amazon data from the June quarter put AWS operating income at $16.6 billion, against $27.5 billion for the group. About 60% came from cloud services. The main profit source sits outside retail.

That buffer isn’t complete. AI infrastructure requires equipment, and softer corporate demand can affect cloud customers. Tariff relief won’t guarantee that the investment produces the returns shareholders expect.

Alibaba tariffs exposure extends beyond U.S. parcels

Alibaba Group runs wholesale trade through Alibaba.com, overseas retail through AliExpress, and domestic commerce through Taobao and Tmall. Lazada adds Southeast Asian exposure, including Indonesia. When someone buys and sells within China, a U.S. duty doesn’t touch that transaction directly.

That distinction matters for ongoing market analysis and trading insights. Alibaba stock can move on export conditions, while domestic competition, consumer spending, and cloud demand pull earnings in other directions. National identity alone tells you little about which operation bears the cost.

The latest accounts separate different pressures

The June-quarter 2026 release merged the former International Digital Commerce Group with China Commerce, Freshippo, and certain Cainiao commerce businesses under the Alibaba E-commerce Group.

It disclosed differing growth rates:

International E-commerce revenue fell 1% year over year.

Global wholesale revenue grew 7%.

AI Cloud and Compute Services revenue rose 45%.

Those figures don’t isolate tariff damage. A Chinese supplier may discount to retain an American buyer while its marketplace still earns service revenue. Lost export orders can also weaken domestic confidence, bringing indirect pressure to operations that never ship to America.

Versus Trade market analyst Amir Razak wrote in his September 24 FXStreet analysis: “Cloud growth, margins, and free cash flow reveal more about the return on each buildout.” That comparison remains relevant when tariff headlines dominate.

Where the higher U.S. border bill lands

The importer makes the initial payment, but suppliers, merchants, and consumers may share the eventual burden.

For many sellers, sourcing strategies become the next pressure point. A new supplier may offer lower labor costs but require different tooling or larger minimum orders. Domestic suppliers can shorten routes while charging more. Domestic manufacturing doesn’t instantly replace the economics of bringing products from China.

Tariff rates are only part of that calculation. Freight, quality control, storage, and customs clearance can offset a cheaper factory quote. Extra inventory protects deliveries but ties up cash, leaving less available for advertising or the next order. A policy pause helps planning without removing those costs.

This analysis of everyday ecommerce operations describes inventory and fulfillment problems beneath a storefront. Tariff disruption adds another moving part: purchase orders, warehouse records, and customer promises have to remain aligned while replenishment economics change.

Indonesia is not a shortcut around origin rules

Importers can’t simply avoid paying applicable duties by routing Chinese goods through Indonesia. Country-of-origin rules depend on production history. A different shipping address doesn’t establish a new origin.

Businesses can diversify legitimately, but moving production takes time and can cause supply chain disruptions. An Indonesian merchant importing for domestic sale faces Indonesia’s rules. One supplying American buyers has to account for U.S. treatment of the goods. The marketplace account’s location doesn’t settle either question.

Risks that can overturn the comparison

Policy can reverse overnight. A pause can become a new escalation, while product exclusions can change the impact on individual sellers. A ratio position remains exposed even when both companies benefit from the same announcement.

Alibaba, China, currency, and company risk

Alibaba carries China-specific regulatory and U.S. listing risks. BABA represents depositary shares, so developments affecting the ADS structure or market access can matter independently of tariffs. That doesn’t establish that delisting is imminent.

Both prices in the table are in dollars, but the businesses earn across currencies. Renminbi movements can affect Alibaba’s translated earnings and investor expectations. Indonesian readers measuring returns in rupiah face another currency layer. Dollar quotations don’t remove those effects.

Leverage magnifies a small relative move

At 1:20 leverage, a 1% adverse change represents roughly 20% of initial margin before costs, assuming unchanged exposure and sufficient margin. Gaps and forced closure can make actual results worse. Swap-free treatment doesn’t remove spreads, dividend adjustments, or market risk. A correct long-term view can still lose money if an intervening move forces the position closed.

Pavel Vorobyov, Trading Risk Officer at Versus Trade, wrote in his September 22 article on CFD trading: “Risk per trade remains separate from the account balance and reflects what the trader can afford to lose.”

Positioning also complicates the signal. The discussion of positioning in derivatives markets explains how hedging and crowded trades influence prices. A rally doesn’t, by itself, measure earnings relief.

The next tests extend beyond November

Three developments now matter:

The former November 10 deadline has moved to January 10, 2027. Implementation details for proposed product-level relief matter more than the old calendar.

Litigation over the new forced-labor duties reached oral argument on September 30. Further rulings could change the applicable duties.

IEEPA tariff refunds create a separate cash-flow issue. CBP’s CAPE guidance describes the administrative process. Recovery depends on the importer and eligible entries. A merchant’s refund is not automatically revenue for Amazon or Alibaba.

Amazon’s cloud earnings offer protection. Alibaba’s domestic operations limit its direct U.S. border exposure. Neither appoints a permanent winner or loser. The ratio records a changing market verdict that trade policy alone cannot explain.

This article is market analysis, not investment advice. CFDs are leveraged instruments and carry a high risk of rapid losses. Past price performance does not predict future results.

By Vitalii Bulynin, Versus Trade CEO & Co-Founder.